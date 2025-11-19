India to become global natural farming hub, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 19) said that India is on the path to becoming a global hub of organic farming. He was addressing the gathering in Coimbatore at the South India Natural Farming Summit.

'Farming, a modern opportunity for youth'

The Prime Minister also said that the youth of the country are looking at agriculture as a modern and lucrative opportunity, adding that this will provide a major boost to the Indian economy.

"In the years to come, I can see several major transformations taking place in India's agriculture. India is on the path to becoming a global hub for natural farming. Our biodiversity is taking a new shape; the youth of the country are seeing agriculture as a modern, scalable opportunity. This will give a major boost to the rural economy of the country,” said Modi.

“Organic farming close to my heart’

Lauding natural farming, PM Modi said that it was very close to his heart, adding that he salutes the courage of Tamil Nadu farmers and their strength to accept change.

"Natural farming is a subject very close to my heart. I extend best wishes to all farmers of Tamil Nadu for organising the wonderful South India Natural Farming Summit. I was watching the exhibition. I received the opportunity to speak to several farmers,” said Modi.

Someone had pursued Mechanical Engineering, PhD and was then doing farming, someone was doing farming by leaving NASA, they are preparing and training several youth. I accept this publicly; had I not come here to this event, I would have missed a lot in my life. By coming here today, I have learnt a lot. I salute the courage of farmers of Tamil Nadu, I salute their strength to accept change,” he added as quoted by ANI.

On Govt aid for farmers

The Prime Minister said that Rs 18,000 crores were transferred to farmers in all corners of the country, adding that lakhs of farmers in Tamil Nadu have also received the money under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"Sometime back, we released the next instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi from this stage. Rs 18,000 Crores were transferred to farmers in all corners of the country. Lakhs of farmers in Tamil Nadu have also received the money under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi into their accounts...,” the PM said.