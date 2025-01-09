TN Assembly resolution UGC draft regulations

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union Ministry of Education to withdraw the draft regulations released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for 2025. The draft focuses on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, giving powers to Chancellors or Visitors to form the three-member selection committee. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stated that the new guidelines threaten Tamil Nadu’s higher education system rooted in social justice.



Opposition from States and Political Parties

While Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan argued that the guidelines would enhance innovation, inclusivity, and dynamism, several opposition-ruled states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala, have raised concerns. In Tamil Nadu, all political parties except the BJP supported the resolution. Even the BJP’s ally, the PMK, backed the Chief Minister's move. BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest before the resolution was put to vote.



TN Assembly passes resolution against UGC's draft regulations

BJP Responds to Resolution

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran criticized the resolution, calling it unnecessary. "This is just a draft regulation and not a final decision. The state government can always point out flaws in the draft regulations to the committee. There is still enough time for that, as we have until the 5th of February," he said. He assured that the Union Government would consult stakeholders before implementing any final decisions.

Implications of the Draft Regulations

The UGC draft gives stakeholders 30 days to provide comments. However, it also warns that non-implementation could result in institutions being barred from participating in UGC schemes or offering degree programs. Introducing the resolution, Chief Minister Stalin accused those opposing inclusiveness in education of creating obstacles for Tamil Nadu’s development.

What’s Next?

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the Centre will address concerns raised by states like Tamil Nadu. The final decision on the UGC draft will likely set a significant precedent for federal-state relations in India’s education sector.