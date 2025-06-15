There's space for third force in TN but not in 2026 polls: CPI(M) state secretary

DMK leaders actively claim credit for pursuing the policy of social justice and implementing welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu.

However, P Shanmugam, the state secretary of DMK’s alliance partner, CPI(M) in Tamil Nadu (TN), thinks differently.

In an interview with The Federal, P Shanmugam, the CPI(M)'s state secretary critiqued the ruling DMK's claims of fulfilling 90 per cent of its 2021 manifesto, saying many promises — such as teacher recruitment and fair price hike for sugarcane farmers— remain unfulfilled.

Shanmugam accused the DMK of using social justice as a political tool rather than a lived policy, citing instances of caste discrimination in education institutions and implementation of selective schemes. Therefore, he urged the Dravidian major to remove its blinkers and implement the policy in the full spirit.

He demanded more seats for CPI (M) in the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting the party’s critical role in maintaining the DMK-led alliance.

On actor Vijay's debut in politics, he questioned his political seriousness and cautioned that youth are being swayed by glamour over grassroots work. While acknowledging space for a third front in Tamil Nadu, he ruled out its viability in 2026, saying consistency and long-term vision are lacking in current alternatives.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin often claims the party has fulfilled over 90 per cent of its promises made in its 2021 manifesto. As an alliance partner, do you believe this claim holds true?

We cannot judge implementation merely by percentages. Some projects may have started with great intent but will take years to see results. So, saying 90 per cent is achieved isn’t accurate. Take for example the case of the vacancies of teachers in government schools and colleges – there are still thousands of posts lying vacant in the last four years.

Filling the vacancies was one of the major promises made by the DMK during the 2021 assembly election campaigns.

Moreover, the government had also promised to hike the fair and remunerative price to Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane but so far, farmers have been given only Rs 3,500 per tonne till March 2025. When will the promise be fulfilled?

Many critical initiatives are still stuck not fully implemented. So, within eight months, DMK has to fulfil the promises to be able to face the voters.

What about the DMK’s core commitment — social justice? Do you believe this policy reflects on the ground?

The DMK is very articulate about social justice in their rhetoric. But on the ground? It doesn’t always translate in full spirit.

When you talk about Dalits — access to water, temples, their dignity — we’re still fighting all these old battles. DMK believes providing employment through reservation policy is the major route to achieve social justice. But social justice is a broader theory and it cannot be achieved only through reservation.

DMK uses it as a political shield, a popular slogan. But we need stronger measures on ground.

Temple entry for Dalits is still an issue in village temples, caste discrimination prevails in educational institutions. While the DMK government focusses on compensation to affected Dalits, it doesn’t show the same amount of spirit in taking action against the BC or MBC person/ group who cause the violence against the oppressed.

For example, during the eviction of underprivileged people from slums near water bodies in cities, they displace people within minutes. Bulldozers, cranes reach the spot and huts are destroyed.

Officials say they are implementing the court order to clear encroachments. But when it comes to allotment of lands for private industries and allotment of space for government buildings, water bodies are turned into construction sites. Why do they fail to implement social justice policy while displacing people from cities?

Displacing the underprivileged from urban spaces on which their livelihood is dependent and relocating them to the city outskirts, isn't that a violation of social justice?

Stalin’s father Kalaignar Karunanidhi had launched the Samathuvapuram (Periyar Memorial Equality Village) project.

It is a social equality scheme of the Tamil Nadu government initiated in 1998 to improve social harmony and to reduce caste discrimination. Under the scheme, villages of 100 houses each are being created to accommodate the various castes, with one community hall and burial ground to be shared by all. Though some 200 such Samathuvapurams were built, the target could not be achieved.

The scheme is nowhere now. Samathuvapuram buildings are clumsy and no initiative was taken to improve the place and harmony among the residents.

Voters in Tamil Nadu believe in social justice principles. DMK uses the social justice policy for its political needs. But they have to travel a lot more to implement social justice policy in reality in all aspects.

Your party wants an increased number of seats in the 2026 assembly elections from alliance partner, the DMK. What kind of groundwork has your party done to demand a better deal in the upcoming elections?

In 2021, we were among the last to sign the seat-sharing agreement with DMK. We were given just six seats which is the lowest in our history of alliance with Dravidian parties. We agreed to the lowest number of seats because at that time, we wanted to support the common goal of defeating the AIADMK-BJP combine which was gaining strength.

This time, we need more seats because we stayed back in the alliance and the alliance unity improved DMK's goodwill in the eyes of the voters. Compared to 2021, 2026 polls would be a suitable platform for us to contest from more seats.

Will you leave the alliance, if you don’t get the desired number of seats from DMK?

We are sure we will get the desired number of seats. The unity of alliance partners is essential for DMK’s victory. Without that, it would be very difficult to counter a strong BJP-led opposition which has central power, money, and media on their side. Our role is not minor. We are a crucial part of the equation.

Seat sharing talks are yet to start. There is no need to think of plan B because DMK leaders also know the importance of alliance network.

Despite your involvement in social issues, the youth seem drawn toward celebrity-driven parties like TVK. Why couldn't your party attract young voters?

Yes, true. Compared to other parties, particularly TVK, the number of youth in our party would be less. Even though we have some youth presence, we’re not yet at the scale needed. We’ve lagged behind in adapting to digital platforms.

The BJP and DMK have powerful IT wings and offer salaries that we simply can’t match. We’re now slowly building our own IT wing and bringing in youth—but it's an uphill climb. Though the ride is slow, we will be steady. Currently, close to 22 per cent of total party cadres are youth who fall between 18 to 31 years. We want to improve. We’ve been working for the voiceless, for systemic change. But yes, the returns — in terms of influence — are fewer compared to the glamour appeal of film personalities.

People forget the long-term change we’ve fought for. Popularity often overshadows policy in this age.

How do you view the growth of the TVK party and its leader Vijay as a full-time politician?

Vijay is still a successful actor. We welcome his entry to politics. But he must understand the significance of being a politician. When scores of youth are ready to follow him, he should at least make the effort to understand the problems affecting them.

Unemployment among youth is a major issue. But he doesn’t seem to be concerned about unemployment, privatisation of higher education and several entrance exams that affect the youth. Leaders must understand employment, education, and public service—not just wear make-up for stage shows.

If they don’t address the basic needs, how can they lead? He has to equip himself to be a politician. Stage-management will not help in political platform. Communist party leaders are real heroes not like Vijay who is a stage hero.

There was a time when Vijayakanth's DMDK-led People's Welfare Alliance gained momentum as a third front in Tamil Nadu. Is there space for such a force again, particularly ahead of the 2026 elections? Would your party be part of the third force if it gains momentum?

Yes, I do believe there’s a space for a third force in Tamil Nadu. But certainly not possible in the 2026 assembly elections.

People are looking for alternatives, but political parties who want to be a third force should be patient and hold on to their alliance even if they fail in an election. It is not the case now. Whoever launches a party, they do not stay even for the next election. If such third force forms, we will be ready to support the same.