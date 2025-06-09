DMK's A Raja slams Amit Shah's Madurai speech'; calls it 'blatant lies and divisive agenda'

DMK MP and party deputy general secretary A Raja on Monday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Madurai yesterday, terming it as “blatant lies, deplorable deception, and a divisive agenda”.

The speech lacked substance and was filled with baseless allegations against the DMK-led state government, he said at a press conference. “Every line of his speech can be proven false with evidence,” asserted Raja, accusing Shah of attempting to disrupt Tamil Nadu’s peace and harmony for political mileage.

Shah ignored the principles of federalism and was fostering discord between the Union and state governments, he added.

Central funding

Addressing the claims made by Shah on increased Central funding to Tamil Nadu, Raja compared the current BJP-led government’s allocations with those under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He claimed that despite a fourfold increase in direct tax revenue, the funds allocated to Tamil Nadu under the BJP government are significantly lower.

Also read: Amit Shah in Madurai: NDA will form govt in Tamil Nadu in 2026

Raja accused the Centre of stalling development projects in the state, including the long-pending AIIMS project, despite the state government’s efforts to sustain progress with its own resources.

No fear of BJP’s tactics

Responding to questions about whether Shah’s visit was upsetting the DMK, Raja dismissed the notion, stating, “Why should DMK fear Amit Shah? It is the BJP that is rattled, which is why the home minister himself had to visit Tamil Nadu.”

Further Raja said the majority of promises mentioned in the DMK election manifesto have been fulfilled, with only commitments to government employees still pending. He noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin has formed a committee to address this issue.

Delimitation issue, religious sentiments

Raja raised concerns about the BJP’s silence on constituency delimitation, questioning the need for a new parliament building with over 800 seats.

Also read: Amit Shah’s Madurai visit signals BJP’s push for Vijay’s TVK in NDA

Commenting on the BJP’s Murugan Conference in Madurai, Raja accused the party of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain, unlike the state’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, which, he said, organises events without divisive motives.