DMK using bogeyman politics to hide governance failures: L Murugan defends Centre

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has lashed out at the MK Stalin-led DMK for its criticism of the Centre at the party’s general council meeting in Madurai on Sunday (June 1).

In a statement, Murugan accused the Dravidian party of resorting to “bogeyman politics” to divert people’s attention from its governance failures. Murugan labelled the DMK’s rule as a “cruel dynastic regime” mired in “unprecedented corruption” and claimed the BJP-AIADMK alliance’s growing strength rattled the party.

“The DMK’s general council was a stage to anoint Stalin’s son as the party’s heir,” Murugan said in a statement. “While Stalin indulges in family politics, Tamil Nadu’s people are suffering under a corrupt regime that loots public resources,” he said.

Stalin’s attack on Centre, BJP-AIADMK alliance

The BJP leader’s scathing attack came a day after Stalin while addressing the DMK’s general council meeting accused the Centre of neglecting Tamil Nadu on several fronts and asserted that the BJP-AIADMK alliance, which he called to be run by a “bunch of clowns” will be incapable in defeating the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

During the meeting, Stalin accused the BJP of imposing Hindi, neglecting Tamil Nadu’s financial allocations, and undermining federalism. He also demanded that former chief minister Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary be declared Tamil Language Day and called for the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island.

The resolutions further criticised the central government’s alleged inaction on the Keeladi archaeological findings and the Waqf Act, which Stalin claimed infringed on minority rights.

Murugan defends Centre

Reacting to Stalin’s statements, Murugan dismissed the DMK’s resolutions as “political theatrics” to mask its inability to address pressing issues like farmers’ distress, weavers’ woes, and atrocities against Scheduled Castes.

Murugan defended the Centre, stating that Tamil Nadu has received over Rs 11 lakh crore in funds under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He refuted claims of Hindi imposition and accused the DMK of hypocrisy for its past alliance with Congress, which he alleged had undermined Tamil Nadu’s interests.

On the caste census, Murugan pointed out that the BJP-led central government has already announced plans for it, questioning the DMK’s moral authority to raise the issue after its reluctance to conduct one in Tamil Nadu.

‘Malicious propaganda’

The minister also addressed the Waqf Act controversy, stating that the Muslim community has welcomed the law for ensuring equitable access to Waqf properties, contrary to the DMK’s “malicious propaganda.” He accused the DMK of fearing investigations by central agencies like the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate due to its “scientific corruption” legacy inherited from late chief minister Karunanidhi.