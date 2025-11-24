6 killed, 28 injured in bus accident in Tenkasi

Six people have died and at least 28 were injured after two private buses collided head-on in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday (November 24). Five women and one man died on the spot.

Police said that one of the private buses was heading to Senkottai from Madurai, while the other was travelling to Kovilpatti from Tenkasi when the accident took place, reported NDTV.

The impact was so severe that both buses were severely mangled. A rescue operation involving local authorities and firefighters has started.

Health officials said that the death toll is likely to go up as some of the injured are in a critical condition.

A police officer said that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the bus heading from Madurai to Senkottai was driving recklessly. "Investigators believe speeding and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash," officials said as quoted by NDTV.

Police scanning CCTV footage

All the injured passengers are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. Police have started an investigation and are looking into CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Earlier this month, a major road accident in Telangana claimed 20 lives and left 20 others injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus collided head-on with a speeding truck in Rangareddy district.

The bus, carrying more than 70 passengers, suffered severe damage, and many passengers died instantly due to the force of the crash. Debris from both the bus and the truck was scattered across the roadway, reflecting the severity of the impact.

The fatalities included 10 women, eight men, and a three-month-old child. According to ADG Mahesh Bhagwat, the accident occurred when a bus from the Vikarabad depot travelling towards Hyderabad was struck by a tipper truck approaching from the opposite direction at high speed. The collision’s intensity left little chance for passengers to react.