Kurnool bus fire: Owner arrested after fatal accident

The Kurnool police on Friday (November 7) arrested the owner of the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus, Vemuri Vinod, in connection with the accident that resulted in the death of 19 people after the bus collided with a motorcycle and caught fire. Vemuri Vinod was later produced before a court and sent to judicial remand. The accident took place in the early hours of October 24.

‘Illegally converted into a sleeper bus’

The bus was completely jutted before the passengers were able to escape. Preliminary investigation by the Transport Department revealed that the bus that caused the accident was registered as a seater vehicle and was later illegally converted into a sleeper bus.

Officials found that the bus was purchased in Deudaman. They said that the vehicle was registered in Odisha, where its body was built, adding that it was plying between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

‘No fire control equipment’

The bus was allegedly being operated without proper safety measures and lacked fire control equipment. The vehicle owned by a private company called Vemuri Kaveri Travels has come under the scanner of authorities, as it has been issued challans for violating rules in the past.

However, locals alleged a lack of proper measures and supervision by the Transport Department.

The driver of the bus, Lakshmaiah, the first accused (A-1) in this case, was arrested a few days ago. The vehicle owner, Vemuri Vinod, is the second accused (A-2).

Police are gathering details about the mechanical defects that led to the accident and the permission given to change the bus’ seating arrangements.

Experts warn that buses plying on the roads without safety certificates, excessive speeding by drivers, and license manipulations are all making the roads dangerous.

‘Third vehicle’s involvement suspected’

The police are probing the possible involvement of a third vehicle. Skid-mark evidence shows the coach’s marks started slightly ahead of where the parked two-wheeler first fell, suggesting the bike may have been struck or nudged by another vehicle before being hit by the bus.

The fire ignited after the bus struck the motorbike, whose leaking fuel tank sparked the blaze; the lithium-battery-laden cargo of mobile phones in the luggage hold further intensified the flames.

Investigators are also looking into issues of driver negligence and enforcement failure in the run-up to the disaster.

(The story was first published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh)