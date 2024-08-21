Tamil Nadu: Vijay to introduce Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party flag on Aug 22

The Federal
Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) Top Tamil actor Vijay, who heads Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, will launch his political party's flag here on Thursday.

In a statement on social media platform X, he said he would unveil the flag and hoist it at the party office at Panaiyur near here and also introduce the flag song on Thursday.

In February this year, Vijay had announced the launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and said he will be contesting the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

His party did not support any political bloc in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led alliance swept the polls in Tamil Nadu. PTI

