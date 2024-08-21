Tamil Nadu secured ₹9.74 lakh crore in new investments, creating 31 lakh jobs: CM

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth over Rs 9 lakh crore in the last three years and generated 31 lakh new jobs, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Ahead of his visit to the United States next week to woo investors, Stalin on Wednesday unveiled a slew of new projects worth Rs 68,773 crore that would generate 1 lakh jobs in the state.

"This is a very important day in the industrial and development history of Tamil Nadu. It is a day to showcase our economic prowess to the world -- and a day to realise that Tamil Nadu has a bright future," the chief minister said at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave here.

The projects unveiled by CM include the inauguration of 19 new projects worth Rs 17,616 crore and the laying of the foundation stone for 28 different projects valued at Rs 51,157 crore, he said. With the launch of these new projects, 1,06,803 new jobs will be created, he said.

"If industry grows, through that industry the state grows. Families also grow and live through the jobs created. In that way, industries are a sign of growth. As the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, my heartfelt thanks to all the industrialist-entrepreneurs," Stalin said.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, in his address, said that the government continues to take up the investment commitments put forth by the companies through continuous follow-up and has set up a committee comprising himself, the chief secretary and representatives from Guidance Tamil Nadu among others for the purpose.

"Our government under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin has formed a panel to follow up the investments committed by various companies," he noted.

The commitments include ones that Stalin received on his overseas trip to attract investments, those received from companies between 2021 and 2023 and also those received during the Global Investors' Meet held in January this year.

The DMK government assumed office on May 7, 2021.

The chief minister will be leading a delegation to the United States on August 27 to attract investments from various companies and top industrialists to Tamil Nadu.

Elucidating his point that his government was investor-friendly, Stalin said, "We do not just stop with signing MoUs, but our government is providing all necessary support services to establish industries and also monitoring the progress and ensuring that those projects are implemented quickly." Observing that businessmen trust that they can run their business in Tamil Nadu peacefully, Stalin said, "As a sign of this, many industries have come up in Tamil Nadu in the last three years." "More than 130 Fortune 500 companies have chosen Tamil Nadu, which is a testament to Tamil Nadu's investment attraction," he said.

"My kind request to you (industrialists) is that it is not enough that you start businesses here but also bring other companies like you to Tamil Nadu. Let them start their business. I request all of you to become industrial ambassadors of the Tamil Nadu government," he urged.

The chief minister said his government is committed towards achieving the goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030 by attracting high-tech industries that garner more investments and create more jobs.

"Our government is paying great attention to ensuring inclusive and sustainable development across Tamil Nadu. As industrial projects are launched in various districts of the state, the infrastructural facilities are being improved in those districts," Stalin noted.

Infrastructural projects, industrial development, ease of doing business and ease of living for all sections of the society are the objectives of this government, he remarked.

In a social media post later, Stalin said, "A day of raining investments, powering our state's growth. Tamil Nadu stands tall as the hub for global investments under our Dravidian model." PTI

