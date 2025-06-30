Tamil Nadu bride dies by suicide over 'dowry torture' 2 months after wedding

A 27-year-old woman, Ridhanya, died by suicide in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, reportedly due to harassment over dowry by her husband and in-laws. She was the daughter of Annadurai, a garment company owner.



Ridhanya married 28-year-old Kavin Kumar in April this year. As per media reports, the dowry included 100 sovereigns (800 grams) of gold jewellery and a Volvo car valued at ₹70 lakh.

Audio messages to father

According to sources, Ridhanya sent seven audio messages via WhatsApp to her father before her death, in which she apologised for her decision and expressed that she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

“You and Mom are my world. Until my last breath you have been my hope, but I hurt you badly. You are unable to openly say this still you are not able to see me like this. I can understand your suffering. I’m sorry, father. Everything is over. I’m leaving,” she said.

On Sunday, Ridhanya left home, telling her family she was going to a temple in Mondipalayam. During the journey, she reportedly stopped her car and consumed fumigant pesticide tablets. Locals grew suspicious after noticing the car parked in the same spot for an extended period and alerted the police. Upon inspection, officers found Ridhanya dead inside the vehicle, with foam around her mouth.

Family seeks justice

Ridhanya’s body was sent to the District Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Her relatives gathered outside the hospital, demanding justice. Her father, Annadurai, alleged that his daughter had been misled into marrying a family that only pretended to be respectable, and called for accountability and justice in her case.



“You would be moved to tears if you heard what she said. She endured immense physical and mental torture,” her father told mediapersons, visibly shaken. He revealed that Ridhanya had returned to her parental home just 15 days after the wedding. “I told her it was a new family and asked her to adjust,” he admitted with deep regret.

Police have registered a case and arrested her husband Kavin Kumar, father-in-law Eswaramoorthy, and mother-in-law Chithradevi.



(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)