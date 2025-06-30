Sivaganga custodial death | HC slams govt: ‘Was the deceased a terrorist?’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has taken up a petition filed by AIADMK lawyers seeking a suo motu inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a 27-year-old security guard at the Madapuram Bhadrakali Amman Temple in Sivaganga district.

The petition was presented before Justices S.M. Subramaniam and Maria Kizhar by AIADMK legal wing members Rajarajan, Maris Kumar, and advocate Arun Swaminathan.

Petitioners urge for independent probe

The petitioners urged the court to initiate an independent investigation into the death of Ajith, who reportedly died after being detained and interrogated by the Thiruppuvanam police in connection with a theft case.

They highlighted that 24 custodial deaths have occurred in Tamil Nadu over the past four years, raising concerns about police brutality. The court questioned the government’s counsel, asking, “What evidence supports the claim of 24 lock-up deaths?” The judges further inquired why a person arrested in a routine case, with no weapons in possession, was subjected to such alleged violence.

Hearing on Tuesday

The judges questioned the government counsel, asking, “Was the deceased youth a terrorist? Did he attack with weapons?” They expressed concern over why a person arrested in a routine theft case, with no weapons in his possession, was subjected to alleged violence during police interrogation, highlighting the need for clarity on the circumstances leading to his death. Directing the petition to be registered, the court stated, “We will take up this case for hearing tomorrow.”

About the incident

The incident traces back to June 27, when Nikita, a devotee who visited the temple with her mother, handed her car key to Ajith for parking. As he was unable to drive, Ajith reportedly asked another person to park the vehicle.

Later, Nikita discovered that the gold jewellery left in the car was missing and lodged a complaint with the Thiruppuvanam police.

Based on the complaint, Ajith was detained for questioning. His family alleges that he was brutally assaulted during the interrogation, leading to severe injuries.

On June 28, Ajith succumbed to his injuries after complaining of discomfort and was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

Relatives, villagers protest

The death sparked outrage, with Ajith’s relatives and villagers staging a protest outside the police station, demanding justice and accusing the police of causing his death through torture.

Tensions escalated as villagers, joined by AIADMK workers led by MLA Senthilnathan, staged a road blockade, insisting the family travel only in a government vehicle to receive Ajith’s body. The situation was defused after police arranged a government car.

Six cops suspended

Subsequently, six policemen involved in the case were suspended on the orders of Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat, who also initiated an investigation.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the incident, demanding a judicial probe, punishment for those responsible, and compensation for Ajith’s family.

The BJP State President, Nainar Nagendran, also expressed concern, alleging a pattern of police brutality and citing claims that Ajith was beaten by seven policemen over two days. Other political leaders, including those from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), have condemned the incident and called for justice.