Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended

Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) A city court here on Wednesday extended the remand of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji till February 7.

Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June last year, was produced before the local court through video conferencing from the Central Prison here.

Balaji was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam in an earlier AIADMK regime when he was Transport minister then.

The court also adjourned the hearing into Balaji's plea to defer trial in the case, to February 7, after the minister's counsel sought time to respond to the ED's submission made earlier on the matter. PTI

