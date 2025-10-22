TN man held for killing wife, burying body in drum over infidelity suspicion

A case of domestic suspicion turned deadly in Tamil Nadu, as a 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (October 22) for allegedly murdering his wife, stuffing her body in a plastic drum, and burying it near a cemetery. He had kept it a secret for two months until their sons broke the silence and informed their grandfather that their mother hadn’t been home.

Police said they had arrested a man, identified as Silambarasan, a resident of Tiruvallur district, for allegedly murdering his wife, Priya. The couple have two sons. A murder case has been filed against him.

According to Vivekananda Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, Silambarasan allegedly strangled Priya to death on August 14 and disposed of her body about 3 km from their house. Based on this information, the police recovered the body.

Murder over suspected infidelity

According to the SP, Silambarasan suspected Priya of having extra-marital affairs, and they fought frequently. The secret of the murder was uncovered after Priya's father, Srinivasan, grew suspicious after being unable to contact his daughter for two months.

According to the police, Priya had visited her parents in Pudupalayam near Arani, days before she went missing. She reportedly told her parents that she wanted to separate from Silamabarasan. However, her family convinced her to return to him.

Recovery of a dead body

Srinivasan had already grown suspicious after not hearing from Priya for several days. When her sons told him they hadn’t seen their mother for nearly two months, he immediately lodged a police complaint. Based on his report, the police launched an investigation.

"When we questioned Silambarasan, he kept changing his story, so we got suspicious and started digging deeper. Eventually, he confessed," said the SP, adding, "We have established a prima facie motive that suggests suspicion of his wife over extra-marital affairs. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem. Once the result is out, we can tie up the loose ends. We are also exploring other possibilities."

