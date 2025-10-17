Stalker kills 20-year-old Bengaluru girl

A 20-year-old B Pharma student was found murdered near a railway track behind Malleswaram’s Manti Square Mall in Bengaluru on Thursday (October 16).

The deceased, identified as Yamini Priya, a resident of Swatantra Palya, was a first-year B Pharma student at a private college in Banashankari in Bengaluru, police said.

The miscreant behind the attack has been identified, and the incident occurred while she was on her way home, police added.

Throat slit

The suspect, who allegedly came on a two-wheeler, slit her throat with a knife in broad daylight before fleeing the spot. The incident happened between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, and the police was alerted at 2:50 pm.

"Information was received about a woman's body being found near a railway track under Srirampura limits. On spot verification by our officials, it was found to be the body of a woman aged about 20 years with injuries on her face and neck," Babasab Nemagoud, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, he said that while she was returning from college, a miscreant attacked her and escaped.

"We have registered a case based on a complaint from her relatives, and efforts are on to nab the culprit. Further investigations are underway," he said.

Stalking for past few days

On the identity of the culprit and whether he had expressed love towards the victim, the DCP said, "We have some information about the culprit. He is said to be a person from the same locality. Once he is secured, we will get more information. A detailed interrogation will be conducted after his arrest."

Police suspect that the accused had been stalking her for the past few days and had proposed to her. However, she allegedly refused his advances, which angered him.

Teams have been formed to nab the culprit, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

