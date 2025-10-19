Eatery owner shot dead after customer gets non-veg biryani instead of veg

A 47-year-old eatery owner in Jharkhand's Ranchi was allegedly shot dead late Saturday (October 18) night after a customer allegedly received non-veg biryani instead of the vegetarian one he had ordered.

The victim was identified as Vijaya Kumar Nag, a resident of Bhittha in Kanke Police Station area. Bhittha residents demanded action against the culprits and staged a protest while the police investigated the matter.

Brawl turns deadly

On Sunday (October 19), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar told the media that the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday at a restaurant located on Kanke-Pithoria Road.

According to him, a customer ordered a vegetarian biryani from the restaurant and left after receiving the parcel. However, after some time, he returned with a gang, complaining that he had been served a packet of non-vegetarian biryani instead.

Vijay Kumar Nag was having his dinner when the brawl escalated. All of a sudden, one of the gang that had accompanied the customer allegedly opened fire on him. According to police, the bullet hit his chest, and he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. The body was sent for a post-mortem at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Investigation underway

Police have so far conducted raids at multiple locations to arrest the accused.

"On Sunday morning, irate locals blocked the Kanke-Pithoria Road for some time, demanding action against the culprits. The blockade was later lifted after we assured them that the assailants would be arrested soon," Kanke Police Station officer-in-charge Prakash Rajak said.

He said a further investigation is underway to determine whether there was any other motive behind the incident.

(With agency inputs)