TN to frame law against honour killings; late, but welcome, say activists

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in the cruel murders of young people following their love relationships with persons from other castes. In a bid to address this,Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (October 17) announced the formation of a state commission.

The commission, headed by retired judge KN Basha and including senior officials, will help frame a dedicated law against 'honour killings'. It will also provide recommendations to the government to create public awareness on caste-based murders.

Reacting to the government action, social observers said it should have come in much earlier, but it's heartening that it's happening at least now.

Commission's mandate

The commission will seek views from survivors and various segments of society before submitting its recommendations to the government.

Law against honour killing: A timeline 2015: CPI(M)’s A Soundararajan introduces a private bill against honour killings; AIADMK government rejects it 2022: Activists draft and submit a model bill to Stalin, seeking a special law 2024: Stalin says existing laws are sufficient, drawing criticism from activists and CPI(M) 2025: After sustained pressure, Stalin announces a commission to draft a law preventing honour killings

“There should be a movement created to spread awareness against honour killings,” Stalin added. The commission will comprehensively study incidents of caste and honour-related killings, consult families, social activists, and legal experts, and draft recommendations for a new state law to eliminate the practice.

"We cannot allow our youth to be killed in the name of caste or family honour. This government will not remain a silent spectator. Tamil Nadu will take the lead to bring a special law to stop dishonour killings," Stalin said, recalling the state's long history of social justice movements.

Where BNS is lacking

The Chief Minister said that while the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) already cover murder and abetment offences, the specific social dimensions and motivations behind honour killings warrant an exclusive legal framework - one that would ensure speedy investigation, trial, and stringent punishment for perpetrators and those aiding such crimes.

The initiative follows a series of honour killings in Tamil Nadu, most recently the murder of Kavin, a young Dalit techie, allegedly by her girlfriend's brother from a dominant Most Backward Class (MBC). The brutal killing reignited public debate and demands for stronger legal protection for inter-caste couples.

Earlier, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan reiterated the need for special legislation to prevent the increasing number of “honour killings” in Tamil Nadu and other states.

Act is big step

The CM said the commission will also examine preventive measures, including awareness programmes, community sensitisation, and police accountability, to ensure such tragedies do not recur.

Speaking to The Federal, P Suganthi, a women's rights activist and leader from the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), said that when the CPI(M) introduced a private member’s bill in 2015, the then AIADMK government dismissed it, saying the SC/ST Act was enough.

"That stand ignored the specific social nature of honour killings. It took years of struggle to get this issue recognised. Even recently, DMK members and the CM himself said the existing act would be enough. This announcement to form a commission to frame an act is a big step,’’ she said.

Caste politics

Criticising right-wing groups like RSS and Hindu Munnani for deepening the sense of caste pride in Tamil Nadu, she said, ‘’Right-wing organisations have entered communities and strengthened caste identity politics. What we thought could never happen here is now happening; caste domination has become normalised. We need this exclusive act now.’’

“We welcome the move, but it shouldn’t become another symbolic commission that stays on paper. The new body must function on the ground, consult victims’ families, and ensure the law brings real accountability, not just reports,’’ she said.