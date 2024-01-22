Tamil Nadu has over 6.18 crore voters, women outnumber men

Women voters outnumber men in Tamil Nadu, whose electorate strength is 6,18,90,348, according to the integrated final electoral roll of the special summary revision released on Monday.



The final published electoral roll had reference to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in Chennai.

Male voters total 3,03,96,330, female voters 3,14,85,724 and the third gender constitute 8,294.



Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters at 6,60,419 (males 3,30,522, females 3,29,783 and third gender 114).

This is followed by Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency in Coimbatore district which has 4,62,612 electors (males 2,29,950, females 2,32,538 and third gender 124).

Of the total applications received for inclusion, 5,26,205 electors were in the 18-19 age group. Of these, men accounted for 2,74,035, women 2,52,096 and third gender 74.



A total of 6,43,307 names were deleted, the CEO said in a release here.

There are 3,480 overseas electors in the final rolls. So far, 4,32,805 Persons with Disabilities have been flagged in the electoral rolls.

Electors can check their names, Sahoo said, and added that the process of continuous updation was on.



All eligible persons aged 18 years as on January 1, 2024 can submit Form – 6 or apply online or other means to enrol as a voter.