‘Get Out Stalin vs Get Out Modi’ hashtwag war hots up

As the temperature in Chennai begins to rise with the summer rolling in, the social media war on X between the DMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu is heating up with the tweets and counter-tweets by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP’s TN chief Annamalai.

Annamalai has challenged the DMK IT wing to a battle of hashtags on X. He has dared them to tweet the hashtag “Get Out Modi” all night, promising to begin his “Get Out Stalin” hashtag at 6 am the following morning. He claimed that this would prove which slogan on X gained more traction.

Also Read: Why does TN oppose 3-language formula? Udhayanidhi has an answer

“Use all your resources to tweet as much as you want. Let’s see the reach of both our tweets. From 6 am, it’s BJP’s time,” Annamalai challenged the ruling party.

Annamalai’s accusations

Annamalai went a step further and posted again on X, accusing the ruling family and the TN government of corruption and misgovernance, and saying “this DMK-led government in TN will be dethroned by the people soon”.

“For high handedness of one family, having a tainted cabinet, being an epicentre of corruption, turning a blind eye to lawlessness, turning TN into a haven for drugs & illicit liquor, mounting debt, dilapidated education ministry, precarious environment for women & children, divisive politics based on caste & religion, ceaseless failures in delivering good governance, flawed policies & not fulfilling electoral promises, this DMK led govt in TN will be dethroned by the people soon,” the BJP’s TN chief posted on Friday morning (February 21).