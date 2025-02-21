‘Get Out Stalin vs Get Out Modi’ hashtwag war hots up
BJP’s TN head has dared the DMK IT wing to tweet the hashtag ‘Get Out Modi’ all night, promising to begin his ‘Get Out Stalin’ hashtag at 6 am the following morning
As the temperature in Chennai begins to rise with the summer rolling in, the social media war on X between the DMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu is heating up with the tweets and counter-tweets by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP’s TN chief Annamalai.
Annamalai has challenged the DMK IT wing to a battle of hashtags on X. He has dared them to tweet the hashtag “Get Out Modi” all night, promising to begin his “Get Out Stalin” hashtag at 6 am the following morning. He claimed that this would prove which slogan on X gained more traction.
Also Read: Why does TN oppose 3-language formula? Udhayanidhi has an answer
“Use all your resources to tweet as much as you want. Let’s see the reach of both our tweets. From 6 am, it’s BJP’s time,” Annamalai challenged the ruling party.
Annamalai’s accusations
Annamalai went a step further and posted again on X, accusing the ruling family and the TN government of corruption and misgovernance, and saying “this DMK-led government in TN will be dethroned by the people soon”.
“For high handedness of one family, having a tainted cabinet, being an epicentre of corruption, turning a blind eye to lawlessness, turning TN into a haven for drugs & illicit liquor, mounting debt, dilapidated education ministry, precarious environment for women & children, divisive politics based on caste & religion, ceaseless failures in delivering good governance, flawed policies & not fulfilling electoral promises, this DMK led govt in TN will be dethroned by the people soon,” the BJP’s TN chief posted on Friday morning (February 21).
Also Read: DMK vs BJP: Udhayanidhi dodges questions on Annamalai
Udhayanidhi dodges questions on Annamalai
On Friday, after the challenge thrown by Annamalai, Udhayanidhi dodged questions from the media about the heated exchanges between the two on social media.
“I am not interested to talk about him,” said the deputy CM.
“Tamil Nadu is the state in which many have given their lives for the sake of language rights. You can understand who is doing politics,” he said.
Row over NEP, Hindi
It all began when Udhayanidhi made a statement on February 18 against the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language policy, and said PM Narendra Modi would face “Get Out Modi” slogans instead of “Go back Modi” in Tamil Nadu.
“Last time, when you attempted to snatch the rights of the Tamils, people launched a “Go back Modi” campaign. If you try it again with the TN people, this time it will be “Get Out Modi” agitation to send you back,” said Udhayanidhi.
Also Read: Annamalai accepts Udhayanidhi's challenge as war of words escalates
Annamalai, addressing a meeting in Karur, hit out at Udhayanidhi, referred to him disparagingly, and challenged him to say “Get Out Modi”. He said he would go to his house and paste posters mocking him.
Udhayanidhi dared Annamalai to go to Anna Salai (one of the arterial roads in Chennai where the DMK headquarters is located) “if he had the courage”.
The BJP leader responded, asking him to specify the date and time, and that he would go there alone. He dared the DMK and police forces to try and stop him if they could.