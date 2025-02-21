DMK vs BJP: Udhayanidhi dodges questions on Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday (February 21) dodged questions on the BJP state chief K Annamalai amid a heated war of words between the two political parties, including over the language row.

"I am not interested to talk about him," was Udhayanidhi's curt response when reporters in Chennai sought to raise queries about the saffron party leader, who has mounted a stinging attack on the DMK over the past few days.

Annamalai accepts challenge

While Annamalai accepted a challenge from Udhayanidhi earlier to come to Anna Salai, apparently for a face-off at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, he launched the "GetOutStalin" campaign on social media platform 'X' on Friday. It was targetted at TN chief minister M K Stalin, slamming him on issues including alleged "lawlessness" and women's safety.

TN, Centre at loggerheads

Tamil Nadu and the central government have been at loggerheads over the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state, with the DMK government accusing the Union education ministry of stopping funds for crucial schemes and of trying to impose Hindi in the state through NEP.

