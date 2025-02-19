Why does TN oppose 3-language formula? Udhayanidhi has an answer

Tamil Nadu is prepared to wage war against the imposition of Hindi, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said, warning that states that have accepted Hindi had lost their mother tongue.

The battle over "Hindi imposition" went up a few notches after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refused to provide Tamil Nadu its education funds unless the state embraced a three-language formula.

Udhayanidhi’s warning

"We are only asking for our tax money and our rights. We are asking for money that is rightfully ours,” Stalin told a protest rally organised by the DMK on Tuesday (February 18).

“Pradhan openly threatened us that funds would be released only if we accept the three-language formula. But we are not asking for your father's money... we aren't begging."

Tamil Nadu has had a “two-language" policy wherein it teaches Tamil and English. The state witnessed massive anti-Hindi protests in both the 1930s and 1960s.

Anti-Hindi sentiments

The latter anti-Hindi agitation irrevocably destroyed the electoral prospects of the Congress, which has never taken power in the state on its own strength since 1967.

"We are asking for our due share. And if you (BJP) think you can threaten us... it will never happen in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in Chennai on Tuesday.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are watching. They will give a fitting reply at the appropriate time."

‘No money for Tamil Nadu’

Pradhan earlier said Tamil Nadu won’t receive around Rs 2,400 crore in funds for the ongoing Samagra Siksha mission unless it adopted the National Education Policy (NEP) in its entirety.

Stalin told the BJP to remember that Tamil Nadu “is a Dravidian land... the land of Periyar".

“The last time you tried to take away the rights of the Tamil people, they started 'Go Back Modi' (campaign). If you try again... this time the voice will be 'Get out, Modi'... agitation."

Hindi versus regional language

Stalin quoted Pradhan as asking why Tamil Nadu alone opposes the three-language formula while all other states have accepted it.

“There is a reason,” Stalin said. “Several states that accepted Hindi stand to lose their mother tongues... Bhojpuri, Bihari, Haryanvi have nearly died because of infiltration by Hindi."

Three-language formula

The three-language policy is a long-standing flashpoint between southern states and the Centre.

The animosity has increased since the NEP was announced five years ago. The policy calls upon students to learn three languages, one of which will be Hindi.

The BJP has stepped up its three-language push in Tamil Nadu, which will see Assembly elections next year.

Annamalai’s criticism

Tamil Nadu’s BJP chief K Annamalai has flayed the DMK for sticking to an "outdated" language policy from the 1960s.

"The world is developing rapidly. And what is the point of imposing your outdated policy of the 1960s on the children of Tamil Nadu?" he asked.