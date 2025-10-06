CM Stalin announces up to 20 pc bonus for TN PSU workers

In a major push this festive season and ahead of next year's Assembly elections, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, on Monday (October 6) declared up to 20 per cent bonus and ex gratia for ‘C’ and ‘D’-category workers of state public sector undertakings.

The state government issued a press release which said that, according to the Amendment Bonus Act, 2015, the eligible salary ceiling for receiving a bonus is Rs 21,000, and the monthly salary ceiling for calculating the bonus is Rs 7,000.

The newly announced bonus and ex gratia for the 2024-25 will relax that ceiling, the press release added.

Call to benefit nearly 2,70,000 employees

The decision will benefit nearly 2,69,439 employees and Rs 376.01 crore will be disbursed as the bonus and ex gratia, according to the release.

For eligible 'C' and 'D' category workers and staff employed in profit-making public sector enterprises, such as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, and Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation, a bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex gratia of 11.67 per cent will be disbursed.

For 'C' and 'D' category workers and staff employed in public sector enterprises that do not have allocable surplus, such as Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, an 8.33 per cent bonus and 1.67 per cent ex gratia will be disbursed.

Eligible workers from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board will get an 8.33 per cent bonus, and temporary workers of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation will receive an ex gratia of Rs 3,000.

Tamil Nadu, one of India’s top-performing economies, has seen a strong growth with a nearly 10 per cent economic growth rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the highest among all states of the country and also the state’s own best in four years, said one agency report.

(With Agency inputs)