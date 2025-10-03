Stalin slams BJP team's Karur visit: 'Why no panel for Manipur or Kumbh stampede?'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (October 3) lashed out at the BJP for using the Karur stampede, in which 41 people lost their lives, including children, for political gain and not over genuine concern for the state.

Stalin noted that no inquiry panel was dispatched to BJP-governed Manipur following the ethnic violence in May 2023, nor to Uttar Pradesh after the Maha Kumbh stampede in January. However, the BJP "immediately" sent one to Karur.

'No concern for TN'

“This is not because of concern for Tamil Nadu but because elections are approaching. They are seeking political mileage or using it to threaten anyone,” Stalin said. He accused the BJP of trying to gain political advantage ahead of next year’s state elections.

Moreover, Stalin criticised the Union finance minister NIrmala Sitharaman for not visiting Tamil Nadu or releasing aid during three major disasters that affected thousands in the state, and yet choosing to travel to Karur after the stampede during a political rally. He mocked Sitharaman, who was born in Madurai and is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, since she was dispatched to Karur as a 'representative' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the federal government.

Hema Malini slams TN govt

On Tuesday (September 30), a BJP delegation led by Bollywood actor-turned politician Hema Malini visited Karur to meet the victims and their families.

Malini had criticised Chief Minister Stalin’s administration for not providing a larger venue for Tamilga Vetri Kazhgam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally, saying the narrow road was unsuitable for a star like Vijay and the large crowd that had gathered, especially women and young girls. She added that the TVK had requested a larger venue but the party's plea was ignored.

Counter allegations

However, the DMK has blamed the TVK for ignoring police warnings about crowd buildup, with Tamil Nadu Police stating that event organisers failed to act on alerts from officers on the ground.

In response, the TVK alleged a DMK-led conspiracy aimed at destabilizing it ahead of the elections. Actor Vijay, in his first statement since the stampede, accused chief minister Stalin of engaging in "vendetta politics."

Meanwhile, Congress, a DMK ally, has maintained a low profile. Karur MP S Jothimani emphasised that the priority should be supporting the injured and the families of the victims.

Stalin slams AIADMK

Calling BJP a "parasite” that survives by drinking the blood of others, Stalin took a potshot at AIADMK as well for allying with the saffron party. He mocked the Opposition AIADMK for forming an alliance with BJP which does not want the existence of states. He said that the AIADMK has “signed bondage and become puppets”.

Is there any ideological base, common reason, public benefit or a common program for AIADMK to support BJP? Stalin asked, adding there is "nothing" in common between them.

BJP puts pressure

Meanwhile, sensing a political opening, the BJP has moved to pressure the DMK over the Karur stampede.

The Hema Malini-led eight-member delegation has demanded a report from Chief Minister Stalin asking him to outline the key causes of the tragedy, despite lacking any legal or constitutional authority to do so.

Ex-Union minister Anurag Thakur, one of the delegation MPs, wrote to Stalin on Wednesday, demanding to know "measures being planned to ensure such incidents do not re-occur'.

TVK moves court

The TVK, which is under fire, too has moved the Madras High Court seeking a federal probe into the stampede and requesting directives to ensure Vijay is not barred from meeting the families of the victims.

The TVK chief expects the DMK government to deny him permission to visit the Karur victims, who are angry with him for having left the venue for Chennai immediately after the tragedy.