11 killed, over 20 injured as passenger buses collide in Sivaganga

At least 11 people were killed and over 20 injured when two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head‑on near Kummangudi in Sivaganga district on Sunday (November 30) evening, police said.

The crash occurred about five kilometres from Pillaiyarpatti in the Tirupattur area. A police officer at the scene confirmed the toll to reporters, adding that rescue efforts by locals and fellow passengers helped pull several victims from the mangled vehicles.

One bus was travelling from Tiruppur to Karaikudi, while the other was headed from Karaikudi towards Dindigul. Images from the site showed the driver’s side of one bus completely torn apart.

Emergency teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Officials said further details on the cause of the accident and the condition of those hospitalised are awaited.

Second bus collision

This marks the second major head‑on bus collision in southern Tamil Nadu within a week.

Just days earlier in Tenkasi district, six people were killed when two private buses crashed into each other, with investigators pointing to reckless driving as a likely cause.

