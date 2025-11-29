One dead, over 35 injured as Karnataka pilgrims’ bus overturns in Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala), Nov 29 (PTI) One person died and over 35 others injured when a bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from neighbouring Karnataka overturned on the hill highway in this district, police said on Saturday.

Tragedy struck the pilgrims when they were returning home after offering prayers at Sabarimala.

The deceased was identified as Harish M C (36) from Mysuru.

A police officer said the mishap took place in Kattamkavala near Chittarikkal under Chittarikkal police station limit.

"There were 53 pilgrims in the bus. The topography of the area is suspected to have contributed to the mishap. The road is too narrow in many stretches and curves are too steep," he said.

The vehicle lost control at one such bend on the hill highway, overturned and rolled down a steep slope on the roadside, the officer said.

All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and Harish succumbed to his wounds there later, police added. PTI

