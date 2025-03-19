PMK gets ambitious as smaller parties challenge DMK-AIADMK hegemony in Tamil Nadu

As Tamil Nadu inches closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) chief Anbumani Ramadoss is upbeat.

What feeds his optimism is his belief that the PMK will get a stronger bargaining power in seat-sharing talks within the NDA following a notable change in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. The rise of new political entities, which party insiders suggest may undermine the established voter bases of the DMK and AIADMK, may change the face of the 2026 polls, it's felt.

Also, the PMK predicts that with the electoral landscape becoming more multipolar, each vote is gaining significance, placing heightened pressure on the Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK.

Party sources told The Federal that Anbumani, the PMK president who is set to contest the elections, is likely to advocate a coalition government and a key position for his party in the event of a hung Assembly.

End of Rajya Sabha stint

The potential candidature of the former Union minister would be a pivotal development for the PMK, which, for long, has aspired to enhance its influence beyond merely being an alliance partner within the state's evolving political framework.

Anbumani’s present term as a Rajya Sabha member is set to expire on July 24, 2025, marking the conclusion of his second term in the upper house of Parliament. He was elected unopposed in July 2019, receiving support from AIADMK MLAs as part of a seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“This time we will not seek out anyone for a Rajya Sabha seat; otherwise, they will come forward with an offer," party sources told The Federal.

PMK banks on ‘change’ in voting trends

With the longstanding supremacy of the DMK and AIADMK, the two prominent Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, being challenged by smaller parties and new political entrants like actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Anbumani is optimistic about the potential of a coalition government in 2026 and PMK’s crucial role in it.

It is being speculated that smaller parties would siphon away votes from the DMK while also weakening the AIADMK leadership and in turn strengthen the PMK’s bargaining power in seat-sharing negotiations within the NDA.

“The emergence of Vijay's TVK, the increasing electoral support for Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and the BJP’s initiatives to strengthen its presence have altered conventional voting behaviours” a senior PMK functionary told The Federal.

In the 2021 elections, the DMK independently won 133 seats, while its Secular Progressive Alliance secured a total of 159 out of 234 seats, and the AIADMK-led NDA bagged 75 seats. The PMK has forecast that TVK may win over 10 per cent of the votes in 2026, which could hinder any single party from achieving the 118-seat majority, thereby enhancing the significance of parties like the PMK, which received 3.84 per cent of the votes in 2021.

Eyes on Deputy CM post

Anbumani's possible candidature and political aspirations highlight the PMK's transition from a supporting entity to a more prominent participant. Traditionally dependent on its Vanniyar community voter base in northern Tamil Nadu, the party won five seats in 2021 as part of the AIADMK-led coalition. In 2016, Anbumani ran as the PMK's chief ministerial candidate, but did not secure any seats. The disappointment prompted him to shift his focus to national politics.

Currently, senior PMK leader S Ramadoss seems prepared to evaluate his son's potential once more in the state political landscape, with indications from party sources suggesting aspirations for a deputy chief ministerial position or a significant role within a coalition government.

PMK to stay in NDA

The PMK perceives a significant opportunity amid the shifting political landscape.

Anbumani has asserted since 2024 that "the dominance of the two Dravidian parties will conclude in 2026". The statement is linked to various issues such as the Vanniyar reservation (which the Supreme Court invalidated in 2022), calls for a caste census, and regional initiatives like the Mettur surplus water scheme. While these issues resonate with the party's primary supporters, its focus on caste identity restricts its wider appeal, making the formation of alliances essential.

At present, the PMK is yet to finalise its strategy for alliances. Informal comments from PMK’s top sources indicate a preference to continue its alliance with the NDA, supported by a strong relationship with the BJP – a decision driven by optimism about getting opportunities in 2026.

Reconciliation with AIADMK on cards

The party is also considering a reconciliation with the AIADMK, reminiscent of its approach in 2021. Reports suggest that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is eager to secure the PMK's backing, as data implies, he may face challenges in winning constituencies in the west part of Tamil Nadu without its support. The PMK also contends that the TVK could siphon votes from both the DMK and AIADMK, thereby undermining the latter's leadership and enhancing the PMK's negotiating power in seat-sharing discussions.

History of coalition govt

In the 2006 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK, despite performing well, couldn’t reach the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly and had to form a coalition government with external assistance from the Congress and the PMK. Although both Congress and PMK provided support, they opted not to participate in the government or hold ministerial roles.

It is, however, noteworthy that neither the DMK nor its rival AIADMK, since have made explicit pre-election commitments to secure the PMK's support, illustrating the dynamic nature of alliance politics in the region.

Ultimately, the AIADMK in 2016 secured a landslide victory by winning 136 seats compared to the DMK's 89, becoming the first ruling party to be re-elected in the state with a simple majority.

‘Shrewd move’

However, the DMK's strategic post-election efforts demonstrated its capability to garner support, even as the PMK, led by Anbumani as its chief ministerial candidate, was unable to win any seats on its own, underscoring the difficulties in converting pre-election aspirations into electoral achievements.

Political analysts consider Anbumani's candidacy and the PMK's coalition initiatives as politically astute move.

“With the AIADMK and the BJP striving to establish a robust alliance in Tamil Nadu, the PMK stands to gain increased reliability and bargaining power in this scenario,” a senior political analyst said.

While independent governance seems unlikely, the party's role in a divided Assembly could herald a new era in power-sharing, potentially disrupting the Dravidian hegemony that has prevailed in Tamil Nadu for more than 50 years. Ultimately, the party's success will hinge on broadening its voter base, forging strategic partnerships, and capitalising on a fragmented electorate.