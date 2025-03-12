PMK slams DMK on NEP flip-flop: 'Its theatrics cannot mask its hypocrisy'

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for its contradictory position on the PM Shri Scheme, a flagship initiative linked to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its three-language formula. The PMK is an ally of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

He pointed to a letter dated March 15, 2024, from Tamil Nadu’s then Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Union Ministry of School Education, which was recently revealed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a claim which the DMK strongly refuted.

The letter, he claimed, clearly expressed the Tamil Nadu government’s willingness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of PM Shri schools, signalling the state’s initial acceptance of the scheme.

'DMK's U-turn'

Anbumani said that this stance starkly contrasts the DMK’s current opposition to the NEP and its three-language policy.

“The DMK, which now claims it will never accept the three-language policy, was ready to embrace PM Shri schools just last year — this is an indisputable fact,” he said. He emphasised that the letter explicitly sought Central funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year, with plans to finalise the MoU before the 2024-25 academic year based on recommendations from an expert committee. “The intent was clear: to secure central funds at any cost,” he added.

Anbumani also slammed the DMK for remaining silent following the Union Education Ministry’s March 16, 2024, announcement, which acknowledged Tamil Nadu’s participation in the PM Shri scheme. “Instead of objecting, the state continued to pursue funding, revealing its true priorities,” he accused. “The DMK’s theatrics cannot mask its hypocrisy.”

'Make Tamil a compulsory language'

Anbumani also asked the Tamil Nadu government to make Tamil a ''mandatory medium of instruction and a compulsory subject in all schools across the state''.

“The DMK’s posturing over NEP and the three-language policy is unacceptable,” he said. “If the party truly cares about Tamil Nadu’s interests, it must stop this charade and take concrete steps to safeguard our language and education system.”

He also questioned the DMK’s failure to release its promised State Education Policy or take meaningful steps toward its implementation, especially as its term nears its end. “While the government publicly opposes the NEP, it quietly integrates its elements into Tamil Nadu’s universities. Can they deny this?” he asked, urging immediate action to prioritise Tamil in the state’s educational framework.

