Lok Sabha polls: Why PMK has allied with BJP after AIADMK snub

Its popularity may be shrinking but the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), largely seen as a party of the Vanniyar community, will contest in 10 Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu after the AIADMK refused to accommodate its demands. PMK sources said the deal was sealed after party chief Anbumani Ramadoss, a former Union minister, was promised a seat in the Modi cabinet.

Unhappiness in PMK



But not everyone in the PMK is happy with the alliance. A section of the party is unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, which is desperate for allies in Tamil Nadu. But PMK spokesman K Balu claimed that both the DMK and AIADMK were expecting his party to join them in the Lok Sabha battle.

“We moved to the BJP as our demand for 10 seats was met and our goal was to serve the nation with the NDA alliance, which is sure to win this election,” he asserted.

PMK-BJP future

Balu said the PMK was confident of establishing a new government in Tamil Nadu in partnership with the BJP in the next Assembly elections due in 2026.

“Our alliance will create history in Tamil Nadu politics. It is no more DMK or AIADMK for Tamil Nadu voters. The PMK will bring a change that will revolutionise the state with big support from the Centre,” he said. According to sources, it was PMK’s demand for 10 of the 39 Tamil Nadu seats that led to a breakdown of talks with the AIADMK, which had much earlier walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

AIADMK dumps

AIADMK leaders firmly refused to allocate 10 seats to the PMK, citing its dwindling electoral fortunes in Tamil Nadu. The PMK won 1 Lok Sabha seat out of the eight constituencies it contested in 2014 and drew a blank in 2019 despite putting up candidates in seven seats.

Former Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said the PMK had dug its own grave by aligning with the BJP.

Corruption saga

“We could not accommodate them as their demand was too high. Their wish list did not match ours. But Tamil Nadu voters will not forget the viral videos where Anbumani Ramadoss has severely criticised the BJP and its policies,” Jayakumar told The Federal.

Anbumani Ramadoss has a pending corruption case against him, which was framed by CBI in 2015. This was over alleged irregularities vis-à-vis a private medical college in Madhya Pradesh.

The younger Ramadoss had earlier claimed that his name was not in the preliminary enquiry and FIR and that his name was included in the case due to “political reasons”.

Shrinking base

Political watchers say PMK’s vote bank has been shrinking since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Critics say had the PMK allied with the AIADMK, it could have won or at least could have given a tough contest to the DMK in constituencies like Karur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Arani and Kanchipuram where it is relatively strong.

“But after allying with the BJP, the PMK will help the DMK-Congress combine to win those seats,” said one political observer.

BJP and allies

Said an AIADMK member: “The BJP has literally destroyed every single alliance partner it has had like AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, Akali Dal in Punjab and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

“The BJP takes complete control over a party or breaks it. The PMK is going to be the next victim,” he said.