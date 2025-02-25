Ready for another language war, says Stalin as he convenes all-party meet on delimitation

Amid the ongoing Hindi imposition row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday (February 25) said the state was “ready” for “another language war.”

Addressing reporters after chairing a Cabinet meet at the Secretariat in Chennai, the chief minister also said it has been decided to convene an all-party meet on March 5 to discuss the Lok Sabha delimitation issue. Tamil Nadu was facing the ‘threat’ of losing 8 seats as the state has successfully implemented the family planning programme that led to population control, he said.



Also read: Why the 'language war' gives DMK the edge in next year's elections

Appeal for unity

Political parties registered with the Election Commission of India would be invited for the all-party meeting, he said and appealed for unity, overcoming political differences.

Asked if the meeting will discuss the three-language policy, a bone of contention between the NDA-led Centre and the Tamil Nadu government in light of the National Education Policy (NEP), Stalin said that to raise voice in the Parliament on issues like NEP, central funds and NEET, adequate number of MPs was required.

“Because, in the name of delimitation, a sword is hanging over southern states,” he said.

The state was leading in all development indices, but now faced the “threat” of losing out on the Lok Sabha seats post delimitation as the process would be based on the state's population.

Delimitation threat

“Tamil Nadu succeeded in population control through the family planning programme. Just because population is less, there is a situation of the Lok Sabha seats being cut down (in TN). We stand to lose 8 seats and as a result, we would be having only 31 MPs, and not the 39 (present number),” Stalin said.

“Our representation (in Parliament) will reduce, Tamil Nadu's voice is being stifled. This is a matter of Tamil Nadu's rights. All leaders and political parties should jointly speak across party lines on the issue,” he added.



Also read: Stalin-Naidu's 'more children' comments shake up delimitation politics again

Language war

Responding to a query if the Centre was “sowing the seeds for another language war,” in light of the alleged Hindi imposition, Stalin replied, “yes, certainly. We are ready for it.”

The ruling DMK has been opposed to the three-language policy and has been insisting Tamil Nadu was content with Tamil and English, and has accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of “imposing Hindi,” a charge denied by the Union government.

(With agency inputs)