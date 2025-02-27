What kills ancient mother tongues is push for monolithic Hindi identity: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (February 27) took to social media platform X to warn his “sisters and brothers from other states” that “what kills ancient mother tongues is the push for a monolithic Hindi identity”.

As the language war picks up momentum and southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana push back against the Centre’s attempts to impose Hindi through the New Education Policy (NEP), Stalin is reminding the people of other states in India how their own mother tongues “have been swallowed by Hindi”.

‘Languages of UP, Bihar relics of the past’

He emphasises the fact that even Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were never “just Hindi heartlands”, but had their own languages. The TN chief minister said the languages of UP and Bihar are now “relics of the past”.

The DMK, which Stalin heads, spearheaded the agitations against the imposition of Hindi in the state in the past, and reaped rich electoral dividends. The state government is now taking on the Centre, represented by its Education Ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC), head-on in refusing to implement the NEP and the imposition of Hindi “through the backdoor”.

‘Languages swallowed by Hindi’

Stalin lists out not less than 19 languages which he says have been swallowed by Hindi, and he goes on to say that “many more are now gasping for survival”.

“My dear sisters and brothers from other states. Ever wondered how many Indian languages Hindi has swallowed? Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Magahi, Marwari, Malvi, Chhattisgarhi, Santhali, Angika, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh, Mundari and many more are now gasping for survival,” wrote Stalin on X.