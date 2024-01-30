Tamil actor Vijay set to enter politics: Reports

If the latest buzz from Tamil Nadu is to be believed, Tamil actor Vijay is all set to launch his own political party. According to multiple reports, Vijay will be anointed as party president, and the actor is working on registering the party with the Election Commission of India.

Around 200 members of the party's general council attended a meeting before the registration. The council, as per reports, has given Vijay the authority to decide the party's name and registration, and he plans to enter politics before the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, with a filmography of 68 movies, has harboured political aspirations for more than a decade. He actively engages his fan clubs in charitable endeavors, such as providing free food, offering educational scholarships, establishing libraries, conducting tuitions, besides providing legal assistance. Recently, he organised a programme to honor top-performing students in public exams, advising them to learn from leaders such as Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj.

