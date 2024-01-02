Stalin urges PM to declare TN rains ‘natural calamity’, seeks NDRF funds

Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday (January 2) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the rains that caused destruction in Tamil Nadu a natural calamity and immediately provide NDRF funds to help relief and restoration work.

He expressed the hope that the prime minister would consider the request.

Massive losses

"You are aware of the havoc caused by the rains in Chennai and the southern districts last month. Infrastructure was extensively damaged and people's livelihood was affected due to the floods," Stalin said in Modi’s presence in Tiruchirappalli.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli in the presence of the chief minister and Governor RN Ravi.

"The calamity is very severe. Don't think that I am repeatedly making this demand," Stalin said, adding he was conveying the will of the people.

No political rhetoric

He said only state governments, being close to the people, have the onus of providing them with education, medical, and other necessary assistance.

Putting forth a request and thereby asserting the state’s rights is only "the demand of the people and not a political rhetoric", Stalin said.

"I am sure the Prime Minister will deliver on this," the chief minister added.

Torrential rains

Chennai and its suburbs were severely affected by Cyclone Michaung in early December. Tamil Nadu’s four southern districts bore the brunt of the unprecedented torrential rains on December 17 and 18.

The chief minister also urged Modi to introduce direct flights between Chennai and Penang and Chennai and Tokyo.

He also sought Modi’s intervention to direct the Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd, which is involved in power generation equipment manufacturing, to offer procurement orders to MSMEs in Tamil Nadu that produce spares.

Airport modernisation

After thanking the prime minister for inaugurating a new terminal at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport, he sought his cooperation for the expansion project for which the Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to acquire 294.57 acres of land for Rs 318.85 crore and hand it over to the Airports Authority of India.

He also sought support for the airport expansion and modernisation at Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore, and Thoothukudi.

The airport in Madurai should be upgraded into an international airport because of an increase in spiritual tours to Rameswaram and Kanyakumari, he said.