Srikanth drug case: How police exposed actor Krishna's medical defence ploy

The Greater Chennai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU), which is probing an alleged high-profile drug trafficking case, has arrested Tamil actor Krishna, also known as Srikrishna, and drug supplier Jesveer alias Kevin, unravelling an alleged cocaine syndicate infiltrating Kollywood.

Also read: Srikanth drug case: Actor Krishna, dealer Kevin arrested in Chennai

Krishna, brother of director Vishnu Vardhan and recognised for his role in Kazhugu, attempted to dodge charges with medical certificates citing health issues, but police investigation, backed by digital evidence and confessions, has exposed his "deep ties" to the alleged drug network.

From pub brawl to drug bust

The investigation began after a brawl at a Nungambakkam nightclub on May 22 under Triplicane Police jurisdiction, leading to two cases and eight arrests. The probe took a dramatic turn when police uncovered an alleged drug trafficking ring involving former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, Pradeep Kumar, John from Ghana, and actor Srikanth.

Srikanth’s interrogation pointed to Krishna, a frequent attendee at alleged drug-fuelled parties. When Krishna fled to Kerala, suspecting police heat, four special task forces were deployed, forcing his surrender. Over 18 hours of intense questioning at a secret location followed.

Also read: Actor Srikanth arrested in drug case in Chennai

Krishna’s medical claims fall apart

Krishna, 38, presented medical certificates claiming gastritis, heart palpitations, and a prior angiogram made drug use impossible. “He insisted his health conditions ruled out cocaine consumption and submitted documents to back his claim,” a senior police officer revealed. Initial medical tests showed no recent drug use, seemingly supporting his defence. However, Krishna’s brief absconding and ties to Srikanth raised suspicions, prompting police to dig deeper.

Digital evidence nails Krishna

The breakthrough came through forensic analysis of Krishna’s phone. Recovered WhatsApp chats, call records, and deleted data exposed his communications with Kevin, an alleged key supplier linked to the arrested alleged drug dealer Kumar. Both allegedly sourced cocaine from Bengaluru.

Kevin’s confession sealed Krishna’s fate: “Krishna used code words like ‘Pill kodunga’ (Give me a pill) to procure drugs through intermediaries, including his manager’s driver,” police said. WhatsApp group chats further revealed Krishna discussing drug use, including party locations and timings, directly contradicting his medical claims.

A two-hour raid at Krishna’s Besant Nagar residence uncovered substances now under forensic scrutiny. A search at Kevin’s premises yielded 0.5 grams of cocaine, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, 2.75 grams of MDMA, 2.4 grams of OG ganja, 30 grams of ganja, 40 grams of OC paper, 40 grams of ziplock covers, two weighing machines, a laptop, a phone, and Rs. 45,200 in cash. GPay transaction records and financial probes into Krishna’s dealings with Prasad also suggests links to a film project possibly funded by drug money.

Forensic challenges in drug cases

Dr. Sampath Kumar, Professor of Forensic Medicine at Saveetha University, explained the difficulty in proving drug use: “Most drugs are undetectable in blood or urine after 72 hours in healthy individuals. Only specialised hair or nail tests can trace certain substances, but these are rarely used.” This explains why Krishna’s tests showed no drug traces, a common tactic to evade conviction by delaying testing.

However, digital evidence and Kevin’s testimony provided the police with a watertight case. “Most drugs are undetectable in blood or urine after 3-4 days in healthy individuals with functioning livers and kidneys, as the body eliminates them. Only specific drugs can be traced in hair or nails, which requires specialised testing. Withdrawal symptoms also typically subside within this timeframe, further complicating evidence collection.”

The arrests have sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu’s film industry, exposing an alleged wider drug network. Two prominent actresses are now under investigation, with more arrests expected.