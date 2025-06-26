Srikanth drug case: Actor Krishna, dealer Kevin arrested in Chennai

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into an alleged drug trafficking case, the Greater Chennai Police on Thursday (June 26) arrested actor Krishna, also known as Srikrishna, and drug dealer Jesveer alias Kevin, following a probe by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU).

The arrests stem from a case triggered by a pub brawl on May 22 at a nightclub in Nungambakkam under the Triplicane District, East Zone, which led to the registration of two cases and the arrest of eight individuals, including one in the first case and seven in the second.

How police probed case

The investigation initially resulted in the arrests of Pradeep Kumar, John from Ghana, former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, and actor Srikanth for their involvement in an alleged drug racket.

Further probe led to the arrest of actor Krishna and Kevin on Thursday, backed by substantial evidence. Krishna, brother of director Vishnu Vardhan and known for his role in Kazhugu, came under scrutiny due to his close association with Srikanth and his brief period of absconding in Kerala, which prompted the formation of four special task forces to apprehend him. Krishna surrendered and was interrogated for over 18 hours in a secret location.

According to a press release from Chennai Police, Kevin confessed to supplying drugs to Krishna, who habitually purchased and consumed narcotics, sharing them with friends at parties. Police recovered WhatsApp group chats where Krishna discussed drug use, including details about locations and timings. Despite Krishna’s submission of medical certificates claiming health issues like gastritis, heart palpitations, and a prior angiogram, which he argued prevented him from using drugs, police confirmed his involvement through WhatsApp chats, phone records, and recovered deleted data.

Police seize cocaine

These revealed that Krishna purchased cocaine and other substances from Kevin, who sourced them from Bengaluru alongside Kumar, a previously arrested associate.

During a search at Kevin’s premises, police seized 0.5 grams of cocaine, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, 2.75 grams of MDMA, 2.4 grams of OG ganja, 30 grams of ganja, 40 grams of OC paper, 40 grams of ziplock covers, two small weighing machines, a laptop, a mobile phone, and Rs 45,200 in cash. A two-hour search at Krishna’s Besant Nagar residence yielded substances currently under forensic examination. Police are also investigating Krishna’s financial transactions with Prasad, including potential funding for a film project linked to the alleged drug network.

The investigation relied on witness testimonies, bank transactions, and seized narcotics. Krishna and Kevin have been taken into custody, and the probe continues to track absconding suspects. Chennai Police have warned that possessing, consuming, distributing, or failing to report drug-related activities is a punishable offence, urging the public to provide information to curb the drug menace. With two actresses under scrutiny and more arrests anticipated, this case continues to expose an alleged wider drug network in Kollywood, sending shockwaves through the industry.