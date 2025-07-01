Sivaganga custodial death: TN govt hands over case to CBI

Under mounting pressure, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the transfer of the investigation into the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard from Tiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the decision on Tuesday (July 1), offering the state's full cooperation for a transparent, impartial, and thorough probe. This move follows the Madras High Court's criticism of the case's brutality.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu has withdrawn the general consent for the CBI to investigate cases in the state, requiring the federal agency to seek prior approval from the state government for any investigation. This move ensures that the state retains oversight over cases pursued by the CBI within its jurisdiction.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin reached out to Ajith Kumar’s family, expressing his condolences and assuring them of justice. “I have promised a fair, transparent, and unbiased investigation. Those responsible will face stringent action, and justice will be delivered to the grieving family,” he said.