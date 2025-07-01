Sivaganga custodial death: Madurai bench slams TN police, asks 'why no FIR registered?'

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sharply criticised the Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday (July 1) during the hearing of the custodial death case of Ajith Kumar, a 27-year-old temple security guard from Sivaganga.

The case, which has triggered widespread protests and public outrage, centers on allegations of brutal police torture leading to Ajith’s death.

Alleged torture

Ajith Kumar, a temporary security guard at the Madapuram Badrakaliamman Temple, died on June 28, 2025, after alleged torture during police interrogation over a gold theft complaint. A viral video showing police assaulting the youth contradicted initial police claims that Ajith’s death was due to epilepsy and injuries from a fall.

Vinoth, who was also interrogated alongside Ajith, provided a chilling account, shared, “The police shoved chilli powder into Ajith Kumar’s mouth and beat him.”

This revelation has further fuelled public anger over the brutality of the interrogation.

Bench poses questions

During the court proceedings, the bench, comprising posed tough questions to the state authorities: Why was no FIR registered immediately after the gold theft complaint? Why was the Superintendent of Police (SP) only transferred and not suspended? Why was Ajith interrogated outside the police station instead of at the Thiruppuvanam station, as per protocol?

Moreover, the bench questioned the lack of action against the SP and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) involved in the case?

Accountability required

The judges stressed the need for accountability, and said, “We are not blaming the entire police force, but those responsible for this offense must face action.”

The justices also held the state accountable, declaring, “The government must take responsibility for the youth’s death during police interrogation.”

Meanwhile, responding to questions about the custodial death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Action has been taken as soon as the information came to light.” Despite his statement, public and judicial scrutiny remains intense, with demands for stricter measures against the perpetrators.

Court's key directives

The court has also issued key directives to expedite the investigation.

The Dean of Rajaji Government Hospital was ordered to submit Ajith Kumar’s postmortem report by 2.15 pm and the Thiruppuvanam judicial magistrate was directed to submit the inquiry report by 3 pm today.

