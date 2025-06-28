DMK’s ‘conspiracy’ behind PMK crisis? Anbumani questions Congress, VCK's motives

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is witnessing tensions as internal conflicts within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and shifting alliance dynamics take centre stage.

PMK President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of orchestrating a "conspiracy" to destabilise his party, pointing to a sudden display of affection towards PMK founder and his father, Dr. S. Ramadoss, by the Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Father-son rift

The rift between Dr. Ramadoss and his son, Dr. Anbumani, has reached a boiling point. Six months ago, Dr. Ramadoss removed Anbumani from the party presidency, declaring himself the leader and vowing to remain so until his last breath, likening himself to former DMK chief M. Karunanidhi.

He also advised Anbumani to avoid “murmurs” like DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The duo has since appointed separate sets of office-bearers, holding parallel meetings, which have reportedly weakened the PMK’s organisational structure. Amid this internal strife, Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai’s unexpected visit to Dr. Ramadoss at his Thailapuram residence on Friday (June 27) sparked speculation about a potential shift in PMK’s allegiance towards the DMK-led INDIA alliance.

Selvaperunthagai clarified that the meeting was purely a courtesy call to inquire about Dr. Ramadoss’s health, dismissing any political motives.

What DMK said

“Alliance decisions are made by DMK president MK Stalin,” he said, rejecting claims of DMK’s involvement in PMK’s internal issues. He instead pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fuelling the Ramadoss-Anbumani feud.

Anbumani, addressing a PMK social media wing meeting in Chennai, questioned the sudden “affection” shown by Congress and VCK leaders towards Dr. Ramadoss.

“Why is VCK leader Thirumavalavan, who never praised Ramadoss before, doing so now? Why did Selvaperunthagai meet him? This is DMK’s ploy to weaken PMK,” he alleged, urging party workers to campaign against the DMK, which he labelled as PMK’s “primary enemy.”

Anbumani also refuted Dr. Ramadoss’s claim that he and his wife, Sowmiya, begged for a BJP alliance in the 2024 elections, asserting that the decision was made at Dr. Ramadoss’s behest.

In a recent interview, Dr. Ramadoss expressed disapproval of VCK leader Thirumavalavan’s unmarried status but also praised him, prompting VCK MP D. Ravikumar to thank him on social media. Thirumavalavan, however, clarified that VCK would never join an alliance involving the BJP or PMK, emphasising, “We will decide whether to stay or leave an alliance. Our stance is firm.”