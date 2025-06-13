Is PMK founder Ramadoss taking a leaf out of Karunanidhi’s heir book?

In a dramatic escalation of the father-son rift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), founder Dr S. Ramadoss has declared that he will remain the party president “as long as I breathe”, firmly ruling out handing over the leadership to his son, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss.

Emulating Karunanidhi

The announcement, made ahead of a PMK district secretaries’ meeting convened by Anbumani in Chennai, has sparked comparisons with the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s approach to managing party leadership and succession.

In a candid interview, Ramadoss expressed disappointment with Anbumani’s recent actions, stating, “I had considered passing the presidency to Anbumani after the 2026 elections, but seeing his conduct, I’ve decided to continue as president until my last breath.” He further emphasized his resolve, saying, “Anbumani gives me a headache. If he agrees to function as working president under my directives, I would be pleased.”

Echoing Karunanidhi’s strategy, Ramadoss appears determined to retain control of the party, much like the DMK leader who held the presidency until his demise, appointing his son MK Stalin as working president only during periods of ill health. Claiming to be in robust health, Ramadoss asserted his authority to make critical decisions, including on electoral alliances, while dismissing any immediate transfer of power.

Failed promise of keeping kin outside PMK

Ramadoss also reflected on his original vision for the party, lamenting, “When I founded PMK, I vowed that my family members would not enter politics. I failed to uphold that promise.” He reiterated his stance against women from his family entering politics, stating, “I have sworn that no women from my family will join politics.”

Despite mediation attempts by family members, party functionaries, and external figures like auditor S. Gurumurthy, the rift shows no signs of resolution.

Meanwhile, Anbumani has announced a 100-day statewide “Tamil Nadu People’s Rights Recovery Journey” starting July 25, 2025, from Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district, coinciding with Ramadoss’s birthday. This move, seen as an attempt to assert his leadership and mobilize support, underscores the ongoing power struggle. At a recent Vanniyar Youth Conference, Anbumani took centre stage, demanding a caste-based census and Vanniyar reservations, despite sharing the platform with his father.

Bid to reclaim leadership

According to veteran journalist Savitri Kannan, "Karunanidhi maintained unwavering control over his party, staying actively involved until his final days. In contrast, Ramadoss transferred authority to his son Anbumani over the past decade. Anbumani, having traveled widely, has now begun to assert dominance over Ramadoss. Consequently, Ramadoss made alliance decisions to benefit the party. However, after relinquishing power to Anbumani, he now seeks to reclaim it, failing to heed the lessons from Karunanidhi's approach."

Savitri Kannan further noted that while internal conflicts arose within the DMK family, they remained concealed from the public. Ramadoss is attempting to regain his lost influence, aspiring to mirror Karunanidhi’s leadership. In family-driven politics, those prioritising economic gains avoid fracturing the party. Despite tensions among Alagiri, Kanimozhi, and Stalin, they reconciled due to the party’s status as a power hub. Similarly, reconciliation is likely between Ramadoss and Anbumani in the PMK. Nonetheless, Ramadoss’s recent outbursts elicit sympathy, with many believing he should step back and retire.