Rains lash northern Tamil Nadu, much of Chennai inundated

Northern coastal Tamil Nadu received light showers on Thursday (November 30) while several parts of Chennai and nearby areas were inundated, forcing traffic to crawl and inconvenience to people.

Following heavy to very heavy rainfall, from 10 cm to 19 cm in Chennai and suburbs on November 29, many residential neighbourhoods, arterial roads and key intersections came under sheets of water.

Disruptions in vehicular movement were seen in several parts of the city and nearby districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet.

In Chennai, localities such as KK Nagar, Korattur, Kolathur and West Mambalam were hit by heavy inundation.

As rains continued overnight, a holiday was declared for schools.The rain water also entered some homes in low-lying areas. Power outages were reported in some places.

Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to review the situation.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said Avadi (Tiruvallur district) received 19 cm rainfall, the highest.

Several other regions in northern coastal Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore and Villupuram, witnessed rainfall. Cauvery delta regions including Thanjavur got 2-3 cm rainfall on Wednesday.



Health Minister Ma Subramanian said due to the release of about 2,500 cusecs of water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, there was no inconvenience to people.

