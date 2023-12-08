Post-Michaung, TN braces for more rains, with wary eye on relief efforts

As Tamil Nadu engages in relief operations post-Cyclone Michaung, the state government announced a closure of schools and colleges in Chennai on Friday (November 8).

The Chennai weather department, in its latest bulletin, predicts moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in various districts and lighter rain in others.

Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruchirapalli, and more regions might experience moderate showers, potentially causing waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and minor damage according to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre.

Light rainfall is expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed the second portion of relief funds for cyclone-affected Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Via X platform, Shah conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to release the Centre's contribution to the SDRF early.

He approved the release of Rs. 450 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and sanctioned a Rs. 561 crore flood mitigation project for Chennai.

Additionally, he allocated the second installment of Rs. 493 crore to Andhra Pradesh's disaster relief fund.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Tamil Nadu areas and discussed the situation with Chief Minister MK Stalin to assess the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Chennai and its suburbs are grappling with stagnant water and power outages, even days after the cyclone hit the southern coasts. Civic agencies are actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts. Angry protests have erupted across the metropolis, demand immediate action to remove water stagnation and restore power.

According to Indian Navy officials, over 700 individuals have been relocated to safer areas, while flood relief teams persist in aiding those stranded in submerged colonies like Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam, Perumbakkam, and Velachery in Chennai.

The impact of cyclone Michuang was particularly felt in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet. After crossing the coast in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, the cyclone led to heavy rains in these four districts on December 4.