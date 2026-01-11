Political storm over Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Is BJP playing alliance chess in TN?

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is facing growing political controversy as his much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan continues to face delays in securing clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).



Sources close to Vijay say he is unhappy with the prolonged delay in the release of Jana Nayagan. The controversy over the film’s certification comes at a time when discussions are underway for him to appear at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on January 12 in connection with the Karur stampede investigation. This follows the questioning of the driver of Vijay’s campaign vehicle by CBI officials, leading to speculation among his supporters that he is being politically targeted.

Political alliances in flux

The film, which reportedly involves an investment of around Rs 500 crore, remains stalled despite an announced release date, with the CBFC indicating that there is no urgency in granting approval. A court hearing on the matter has been deferred until after January 21, adding to the uncertainty faced by the production team. Political observers believe the hurdles go beyond routine procedures and reflect increasing pressure from the BJP-led central government on Vijay.

Several political parties, including TVK, have criticised the BJP-led central government, alleging that censorship norms are being selectively applied to delay the film. TVK leaders have accused the BJP of acting with political intent, viewing the delay as an attempt to intimidate Vijay amid his growing influence in Tamil Nadu politics. “This is a clear misuse of power to restrict artistic expression and target political rivals,” a TVK insider stated, echoing widespread outrage.

At the centre of the debate are competing alliance calculations. One view doing the rounds is that pressure on Vijay could help split minority votes that traditionally back the DMK-led alliance, potentially aiding the NDA in future elections. By putting Vijay in a difficult position, the BJP may be seeking to weaken the DMK’s broader coalition and open space for its regional allies. Another strand of speculation involves the Congress party’s role in Tamil Nadu politics.

Alliance tensions deepen

According to reports, Congress leaders see TVK as a way to strengthen their bargaining position within the DMK alliance, pressing for a higher number of seats and greater influence. This has reportedly caused unease within the DMK, with Chief Minister MK Stalin fuming over Congress leaders such as Praveen Chakravarthy and Manickam Tagore openly supporting Vijay over the Jana Nayagan issue.

DMK sources say the party is considering raising the matter with the Congress leadership in Delhi, including Rahul Gandhi, amid tensions over seat-sharing demands, with Congress reportedly seeking up to 60 constituencies and concerns over statements made by its state leaders.



At the same time, the BJP is said to be exploring multiple political options, including the possibility of drawing Vijay closer through alliance overtures, while the CBI probe into the Karur stampede continues. Party insiders claim the BJP sees TVK as a potential counterweight to the DMK and is encouraging Vijay to take a firm stand against what it describes as a common political rival. Such a realignment, if it materialises, could alter political equations, sidelining the DMK and expanding the BJP’s footprint in the state.

Questions over agency action

Mayiladuthurai MP Sudha said Congress MPs and workers were free to express their views on possible alliances involving TVK. “It is a democratic right for Congress MPs and cadres to voice opinions on allying with TVK leader Vijay,” she said, adding that the final call would rest with senior leader Rahul Gandhi, based on the political situation and broader considerations.

Senior journalist Dr RK Radhakrishnan questioned the manner in which the CBI has conducted its inquiry. “Why summon all TVK executives together? Why not question Vijay in Chennai? What is the need to call him to Delhi?” he asked. Pointing out that Vijay holds no official position, Radhakrishnan said the timing of the inquiry, coinciding with the film’s release plans and the approaching Assembly elections, raises legitimate questions. He also cautioned against what he described as the frequent use of central agencies during election periods.

Probe and political fallout

Echoing similar concerns, senior journalist Kupendran suggested that the CBI may have opted for Delhi due to fears of large public gatherings. “If Vijay is questioned in Chennai, there could be a massive crowd. That may be the reason why they chose Delhi,” he said. Another veteran journalist, Mani, observed that Vijay’s camp may not have anticipated the scale of the challenges they now face. “They believed there would be no serious obstacles for the party or the film. Now they feel the pressure, especially from the BJP, which they see as ideologically opposed to them,” he said.



The Karur incident took place on September 27, 2025, during a TVK public meeting in Velusamypuram, where overcrowding and delays reportedly led to a deadly stampede. The CBI has questioned more than 200 people so far, including TVK general secretary Bussy Anand, joint secretary Aadhav Arjuna and other party functionaries, during multiple sessions in Delhi. The agency has also seized Vijay’s campaign vehicle and recorded statements of its driver as part of the ongoing investigation.