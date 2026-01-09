Jana Nayagan release: Madras HC Chief Justice Bench stays single judge's order

The much-anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor-politician Vijay, continues to face hurdles over its censor certification, with the Madras High Court Chief Justice's Bench staying a single judge's order granting U/A certification to the film.

The film, originally scheduled for release today (January 9), was postponed amid a tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Next hearing on Jan 21

Earlier today, a single judge of the Madras High Court, Justice PT Asha, allowed the writ petition filed by the production house KVN Productions LLP and directed the CBFC to immediately issue a U/A 16+ certificate to the film.

However, the CBFC, represented by Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, swiftly filed an appeal and sought an urgent listing before the Chief Justice's Bench. The Division Bench stayed the single judge's order and posted the matter for further hearing on January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

Justice Asha had quashed the CBFC's decision to refer the movie to a revising committee, calling it "without jurisdiction" after the producers had already complied with the examining committee's recommendations, including around 27 cuts.

Shows cancelled

The court observed that the complainant's grievance appeared to be an "afterthought" and slammed the CBFC for entertaining anonymous complaints at a late stage, warning that it could set a "dangerous precedent" and open the floodgates for frivolous objections against films. The producers had submitted the film on December 18, 2025, and after modifications, were informed on December 29 that a U/A certificate would be issued. However, on January 5, the CBFC suddenly referred it to a revising committee based on a complaint, leading to the urgent court petition filed on January 6.

Now, the court has directed the film's producers to make any necessary modifications suggested by the examining committee and to file their response to the CBFC's appeal. As a result, the film's release remains uncertain.

The original January 9 Pongal slot was missed, with theatres cancelling shows and refunding tickets. Advance bookings, which had generated significant buzz, are on hold.

What court asked

During the hearing, the Bench fired a series of pointed questions at both sides:

Why was the single judge's order passed at such speed without granting the CBFC adequate time to file a counter-affidavit?

How could the producers finalise and announce a release date before obtaining the censor certificate?

What created the artificial urgency, leading to the film's submission and rushed proceedings?

Why was the CBFC's decision to refer the film for revision not properly considered by the single judge?

The court also questioned how the production house could plan to release the film without a valid censor certificate in place, describing it as a self-created crisis. Producers have been directed to file their response to the CBFC's appeal, while the board has been asked to justify its actions.

Reports suggest KVN Productions may approach the Supreme Court as early as Monday to seek expedited relief and push for an early release, possibly targeting a post-Pongal window or even Republic Day. The team has yet to announce an official new date, but sources indicate the film could slip to February if delays persist.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and others in a high-stakes political action thriller.