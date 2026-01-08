TN Congress, DMK divided over Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor row

The controversy surrounding the delayed censor certification for actor-politician Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan has exposed apparent divisions within Tamil Nadu's ruling coalition. While Congress leaders are vocally supporting Vijay, their INDIA bloc ally DMK is maintaining a cautious distance.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has withheld the certificate for the high-budget political action thriller, leading to a postponement of the film's scheduled January 9 release. Producers KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court, which reserved its verdict on January 7 after hearings.

The judgment is expected tomorrow (January 9), potentially deciding the film's immediate fate amid allegations of political interference.

High stakes censor battle

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, is billed as the star's final film outing before his full-time plunge into politics with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Submitted for certification on December 18, 2025, the film initially received a provisional U/A 16+ recommendation from the examining committee after suggested cuts.

Also Read: Congress backs Vijay over ‘Jana Nayagan’ delay amid rift with DMK, sparks alliance buzz

However, on January 5, 2026, the CBFC referred it to a Revising Committee following an internal complaint from one committee member, citing concerns over content potentially hurting religious sentiments and misrepresenting armed forces.

Producers allege undue delay, causing massive financial losses on a ₹500-crore investment. The film has already cleared censors in the UK with a '15' rating.

The Madras High Court, in hearings on January 6 and 7, directed the CBFC to submit complaint details. Justice PT Asha reserved orders, indicating pronouncement likely on January 9 the original release date. Producers announced the postponement late on January 7, citing "circumstances beyond control."

The issue has sparked political reactions, highlighting differing approaches within the DMK-led INDIA bloc.

Congress supports Vijay

Several Congress leaders have criticised the CBFC delay, calling it "misuse of power" and an assault on creative freedom. The official Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) handle posted a strongly worded appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Dear PM Modi, the controversy surrounding actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' raises concerns about abuse of political power... Targeting an artist's creation is unacceptable. The people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate censorship of films for political gains... Keep politics out of art and respect creative freedom. Modi sir, confront politician Vijay, not actor Vijay, and prove your '56-inch chest' claim. Your intimidation politics won't work in Tamil Nadu," said the post.

Senior Congress figures, including Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, MPs Manickam Tagore and Jothimani, echoed this, alleging politicisation of institutions like CBFC to silence dissent.

DMK calls it a drama

In contrast, DMK leaders have distanced themselves, emphasising that film certification falls under the Union government. Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu questioned the timing: "When 41 people died in Karur, Vijay spoke heroically... Now CBI sends notice. Will he use those lines? Or is this a drama with BJP? They're building hype for his 'last film' by creating certificate drama."

Also Read: Jana Nayagan censor delay could lead to Rs 20 crore loss for producers

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru dismissed the Congress' involvement: "Censor Board is under the Centre; what does it have to do with us? I don't know why the Congress is speaking up, or what relation they have with Vijay. I don't want to comment. The DMK alliance is unshakable; the Chief Minister is handling it well."

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and former Union Minister P Chidambaram have remained conspicuously silent on the issue.

With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections just weeks ahead, the row fuels speculation about potential realignments. Some observers see Congress' vocal support as a signal amid rumours of possible TVK-Congress ties, even as the TNCC denies any rift with the DMK.