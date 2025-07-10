‘Drop my surname or face music’: PMK founder Ramadoss issues ultimatum to son Anbumani

In a sensational development, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has openly called on his son, party president Dr Anbumani, to refrain from using the surname “Ramadoss,” intensifying the ongoing power struggle within the party.

The announcement was made during a joint general council meeting of the PMK and Vanniyar Sangam held in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district, under Ramadoss’s leadership.



Speaking at the event, Ramadoss declared, “Anbumani must not use my name after his. If needed, he can use it as an initial, but those who defy me have no right to carry my name.” In a pointed remark, he added, “They call me a five-year-old child, but it was this ‘child’ who made Anbumani the PMK president three years ago.”

Fight for PMK’s control

The rift between PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, 85, and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, 56, has reached a breaking point, driven by a struggle for control of the party. The two leaders have been mobilising their respective supporters, holding separate meetings to assert dominance. Ramadoss has removed Anbumani’s supporters from key party positions, only for Anbumani to reinstate them, further deepening the divide.

The conflict has spilled into the Tamil Nadu Assembly, particularly over the issue of PMK MLA Arul from Salem West, with both factions openly clashing over his allegiance. The exchange of public accusations on party platforms has stunned PMK cadres and left the party’s core Vanniyar voter base increasingly confused.

On July 8, Ramadoss chaired an executive committee meeting in Omandur, near Tindivanam, where resolutions were passed granting him sole authority over key party decisions, including alliances and candidate selection for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The meeting also demanded that Anbumani apologise for his actions and face disciplinary proceedings. However, sources indicate only a fraction of invited members attended, highlighting Ramadoss’s waning clout within the party.

In retaliation, Anbumani convened a high-level meeting with key party functionaries in Chennai on the same day, attended by allies like general secretary S Vadivel Ravanan. The meeting denounced Ramadoss’s executive committee meeting as “invalid” and declared its resolutions “null and void,” asserting that only the general council, convened by Anbumani, has the legitimate authority to elect the party president.

Ramadoss approaches EC

In a significant escalation, Ramadoss’s faction has submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming that Anbumani’s tenure as PMK president ended on May 28, 2025. The letter claims that, in accordance with party bylaws, Ramadoss assumed the presidency the following day, on May 29. Backed by over 1,000 signatures and accompanied by copies of resolutions from recent executive and state committee meetings, the submission aims to formally legitimise Anbumani’s removal from the party’s top post.

On July 5, during a meeting at Ramadoss’s Thailapuram estate in Villupuram, Anbumani was removed from the party’s executive committee, and his name was taken off Ramadoss’s official letterhead. Subsequently, the meeting in Omandur on July 8 stepped up the confrontation, passing 25 resolutions, including the one empowering Ramadoss to act against Anbumani for “tarnishing the party’s image.”



Anbumani’s faction, which claims the support of nearly 90 per cent of PMK members, has dismissed Ramadoss’s moves as "unlawful". Sources reveal that Anbumani’s recent trip to Delhi to garner support from the BJP didn’t yield the desired outcome, prompting his quiet return to Chennai.

Move to expel Anbumani

Meanwhile, Ramadoss is preparing to convene a general council meeting, where he may push to expel Anbumani from the party, according to his supporters. When contacted, Ramadoss’s personal secretary Swaminathan confirmed, “A letter has been formally submitted to the Chief Election Commission of India. Further details will be shared later.” He also declined to disclose the date of submission.

The public feud threatens to weaken the PMK’s standing as it approaches the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Ramadoss, who has expressed regret over the party’s alliance with the BJP, a decision attributed to Anbumani, prefers aligning with regional Dravidian parties like the AIADMK. With the PMK’s 5 per cent vote share among the Vanniyar community at risk, the ongoing leadership crisis could have far-reaching consequences for the party’s electoral fortunes.