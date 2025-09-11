PMK founder S Ramadoss expels son Anbumani from party

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) plunged into a deep crisis on Thursday (September 11) after its founder, Dr. S. Ramadoss, expelled his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss, marking a dramatic escalation in the father-son power struggle that has been simmering for months.

Ramadoss criticised that his son’s continued presence in the post would affect the growth of the party.

‘He failed to grow the party’

Announcing the expulsion in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, Ramadoss accused Anbumani of repeatedly defying the advice of senior leaders and refusing to heed his own counsel. He also urged party workers to sever all ties with his son with immediate effect.

Also read: PMK founder Ramadoss' biopic set to roll amid family drama

“He failed to grow the party. His actions would affect the growth and future of the party,” he read from a bundle of papers in his trembling hand.

Ramadoss further accused Anbumani’s supporters of running the outfit like a parallel party, though he added that he was prepared to forgive them if they returned to his fold.

Key player in TN politics

The dramatic expulsion has now left the PMK, a key player in Tamil Nadu’s regional politics, facing an uncertain future ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Also read: ‘Drop my surname or face music’: PMK founder Ramadoss issues ultimatum to son Anbumani

When asked about the expulsion of Anbumani, PMK spokesperson P Swaminathan told The Federal that the decision was not taken hastily and had remained a contentious issue within the party for the past two months.

“Our party leader Ramadoss followed all norms, the same as those applied to cadres who were earlier removed from the party. A show-cause notice was issued twice, and since there was no response from Anbumani, the party’s steering committee and organising committee members arrived at this decision. He was given enough chances to offer his explanation, but his behaviour became untenable,” Swaminathan told The Federal.

When asked whether Anbumani’s expulsion would split the party, he said, “Our Ayya arrived at this decision after several meetings. He put the party and its future ahead of his son. Anbumani did not contribute to the party’s growth, even though he served as Union Minister and Member of Parliament for two terms. Considering the importance of the 2026 Assembly elections, our Ayya took the right decision. Only a few cadres might leave, but they will not have a future in politics,” he added.

The feud between father and son has been unfolding since late 2024, when Ramadoss appointed his grandson, Mukundan, to a key organisational post, a move that drew open resistance from Anbumani.

At a general council meeting in Puducherry, Anbumani strongly opposed the decision, at one point slamming a microphone onto the table, an act Ramadoss later described as the moment that “split the party in a second.”

While Ramadoss has since asserted that he remains the party’s head, Anbumani maintains he was duly elected president under party rules and enjoys recognition from the Election Commission.

Advocate K Balu, who is in Anbumani’s camp, was unavailable for comment.