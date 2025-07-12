PMK founder Ramadoss claims his social media accounts hacked

Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Saturday claimed that his social media accounts have been hacked and sought help from the police to restore them.

He has petitioned the police, alleging that his official accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook were hacked, and passwords were changed, a party source said.

The compromising of his social media accounts is his latest accusation since the souring of ties with his son Dr Anbumani, over the leadership of the Vanniyar-dominated Pattali Makkal Katchi, which he founded and led over the years.

The relations between the father and son turned unsavoury after Anbumani struck a defiant stance, aiming to take control of the party by holding meetings with cadres and even announcing agitation to demand internal reservation, within the MBC quota, for the Vanniyar community.

The senior Ramadoss, however, declined to participate in the agitation this month.

Recently, Dr Ramadoss alleged that a sophisticated bugging device reportedly purchased from London was found near his chair at his Thailapuram residence in Villupuram district.

The device was found a couple of days ago, and an investigation is on to ascertain who planted it.

Prior to this, he had said that his son, a former Central Minister, should not use his surname. PTI

