Passengers wait at Chennai airport as Mauritius flight lands 20 hours late

An Air Mauritius flight from the island country to Chennai got delayed by nearly 20 hours as the passengers of the return flight waited at the Chennai airport for 10 hours on Saturday (March 1).

The flight from Mauritius was due to arrive in Chennai around midnight Saturday. The return flight was supposed to take off from Chennai with 277 passengers on Saturday morning.

However, due to inclement weather in Mauritius, it landed in Chennai at 7.30 pm on Saturday, according to a DT Next report.

Passengers complained that the airline did not intimate them clearly about the flight’s status, which left several of them waiting at the airport for over 10 hours.

Initially, they were reportedly told that the flight would be cancelled for the day, but later, the airline announced that it would only be delayed.

The flight ultimately landed in Chennai at 7.30 pm on Saturday and left for Mauritius around 9 pm.