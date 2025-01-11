Here are 57 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders

Indian passport holders can travel to 57 countries visa-free, as per the latest update from the Henley Passport Index 2025.

In the world’s most powerful passport list, which is updated monthly, India has slipped five spots to 85. India now has a score of 57.

Visa-free score

Among the countries that Indian passport holders can visit visa-free include Malaysia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius and others.

The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. If no visa is required, then a score with value = 1 is created for that passport. The same applies if you can obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination, Henley and Partners said.

World's most powerful passport

Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score with value = 0 is assigned. This also applies if you need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival. The total score for each passport is equal to the number of destinations for which no visa is required (value = 1).

As per the latest Henley Passport Index, Singapore has the world’s most powerful passport, giving its citizens visa-free access to 195 countries. At the second spot is Japan with a score of 193. Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain share the third position with a score of 192.

Here is the full list of 57 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders

1. Angola

2. Barbados

3. Bhutan

4. Bolivia

5. British Virgin Islands

6. Burundi

7. Cambodia

8. Cape Verde Islands

9. Comoro Islands

10. Cook Islands

11. Djibouti

12. Dominica

13. Ethiopia

14. Fiji

15. Grenada

16. Guinea-Bissau

17. Haiti

18. Indonesia

19. Iran

20. Jamaica

21. Jordan

22. Kazakhstan

23. Kenya

24. Kiribati

25. Laos

26. Macao (SAR China)

27. Madagascar

28. Malaysia

29. Maldives

30. Marshall Islands

31. Mauritania

32. Mauritius

33. Micronesia

34. Montserrat

35. Mozambique

36. Myanmar

37. Nepal

38. Niue

39. Palau Islands

40. Qatar

41. Rwanda

42. Samoa

43. Senegal

44. Seychelles

45. Sierra Leone

46. Somalia

47. Sri Lanka

48. St. Kitts and Nevis

49. St. Lucia

50. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

51. Tanzania

52. Thailand

53. Timor-Leste

54. Trinidad and Tobago

55. Tuvalu

56. Vanuatu

57. Zimbabwe