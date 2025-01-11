Here are 57 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders
Indian passport holders can travel to 57 countries visa-free, as per the latest update from the Henley Passport Index 2025.
In the world’s most powerful passport list, which is updated monthly, India has slipped five spots to 85. India now has a score of 57.
Visa-free score
Among the countries that Indian passport holders can visit visa-free include Malaysia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius and others.
The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. If no visa is required, then a score with value = 1 is created for that passport. The same applies if you can obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination, Henley and Partners said.
World's most powerful passport
Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score with value = 0 is assigned. This also applies if you need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival. The total score for each passport is equal to the number of destinations for which no visa is required (value = 1).
As per the latest Henley Passport Index, Singapore has the world’s most powerful passport, giving its citizens visa-free access to 195 countries. At the second spot is Japan with a score of 193. Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain share the third position with a score of 192.
Here is the full list of 57 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders
1. Angola
2. Barbados
3. Bhutan
4. Bolivia
5. British Virgin Islands
6. Burundi
7. Cambodia
8. Cape Verde Islands
9. Comoro Islands
10. Cook Islands
11. Djibouti
12. Dominica
13. Ethiopia
14. Fiji
15. Grenada
16. Guinea-Bissau
17. Haiti
18. Indonesia
19. Iran
20. Jamaica
21. Jordan
22. Kazakhstan
23. Kenya
24. Kiribati
25. Laos
26. Macao (SAR China)
27. Madagascar
28. Malaysia
29. Maldives
30. Marshall Islands
31. Mauritania
32. Mauritius
33. Micronesia
34. Montserrat
35. Mozambique
36. Myanmar
37. Nepal
38. Niue
39. Palau Islands
40. Qatar
41. Rwanda
42. Samoa
43. Senegal
44. Seychelles
45. Sierra Leone
46. Somalia
47. Sri Lanka
48. St. Kitts and Nevis
49. St. Lucia
50. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
51. Tanzania
52. Thailand
53. Timor-Leste
54. Trinidad and Tobago
55. Tuvalu
56. Vanuatu
57. Zimbabwe