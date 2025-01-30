Trump says Washington plane crash could have been prevented; slams air traffic control

Even as the shocking news of the tragic mid-air collision involving an American Airlines flight carrying 160 passengers and a military Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, dominated news channels, US President Donald Trump hit out at the air traffic control authorities for failing to prevent such an accident.

An American Airlines plane, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching Reagan National Airport, suddenly “collided mid-air” with a military Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac river. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the flight, while there were three persons inside the US Army helicopter.

According to reports, at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River by emergency services after the crash. No survivors have been found as yet. However, all 67 people are feared to have died in the air crash.

'This is a bad situation'

Meanwhile, Trump in a post on Truth Social raised some questions about the mid-air collision flagging how the military helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an "extended period of time".

The American airlines flight was on “a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport.”

“It is a clear night, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” he wrote.

Both agencies report to him as the President, said AP News.