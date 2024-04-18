Only Carnatic trinity can claim to be above everybody else in music: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday (April 17) said that only the trinity of Carnatic music – Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Syama Sastri – can claim to be above everybody else in music.

A HC bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq made this comment in response to a statement by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s senior counsel Satish Parasaran that “Ilaiyaraaja was above all” in the realm of music compositions.

Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel on record A Saravanan, responding to the court’s observation, said Parasaran’s statement was made only in the context of Ilaiyaraaja’s right over his compositions.

Parasaran made this argument last week while opposing an appeal by Eco Recording Company against an order by a single judge who recognised the music composer’s right over 4,500 songs composed by him during the two decades from 1970 to 1990.

Eco Recording’s argument

Ilaiyaraaja, during an earlier hearing, had said that he was entitled to exploit his songs commercially because he was the author. However, Eco Recording’s contention was that such right had not been provided under the Copyrights Act

Eco Recording had purchased the rights to more than 4,500 songs from the producers of the movies and had been commercially exploiting them until 2014 when Ilaiyaraaja moved the high court against the company, said their counsel.

Making use of the single judge order in his favour, the music director has given the license to another music company for his 4,500 songs and was now receiving royalties from both the petitioner and the other company, alleged Eco Recording.

The company also argued that in India, music composers lose their rights over their songs once they are paid for their work by the film producer, and they can receive royalty but cannot claim exclusive rights over their compositions.

The court adjourned the hearing to April 24 on Saravanan’s request since Satish Parasaran was not available.