NCB arrests ex-DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq for drug smuggling

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday (March 9) said it has arrested Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK functionary who is also associated with south Indian cinema, for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore, after a four-month-long manhunt.

Sadiq was the ‘kingpin’ of a drug smuggling syndicate that operated between the triad of India-Australia-New Zealand and allegedly trafficked drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore to Australia and New Zealand. “He sent 3,500 kg pseudoephedrine abroad over 45 times," NDTV quoted an unnamed top NCB official as saying.

3 more arrests

The central drug-busting agency has also arrested three others, allegedly part of the drug trafficking network, from Delhi but has not revealed their identity.

A week before Sadiq was arrested, who was on the run, officials seized 36 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 180 crore from two rail passengers in Madurai and a dump yard in Chennai, according to the news channel. The drug consignment was bound for Sri Lanka.

Annamalai attacks DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the ruling DMK after the arrest and alleged that Sadiq was hobnobbing with DMK leaders and “acted as their conduit for money laundering”. “The NCB has nabbed the International Drug Lord & DMK functionary Jaffar Sadiq today. With many other DMK leaders moving closely with Jaffar Sadiq in the last 3 years, it is important to understand how Jaffar Sadiq acted as their conduit for Money laundering,” wrote Annamalai in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Annamalai also appealed to the central agencies to conduct a thorough probe into Sadiq’s network to ensure that the free flow of drugs into Tamil Nadu during the DMK regime was stopped.

The US’s FBI is also helping the NCB in the probe.

Methamphetamine can have life-threatening effects on those who consume it as it is a highly addictive psychotropic drug. Also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, methamphetamine shows a strong euphoric effect like cocaine.